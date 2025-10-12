Centre Pushes 'Swadeshi Tech' With Made-In-India Navigation App 'Mappls'

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday experienced 'Mappls' - a completely Made-in-India smart navigation app developed by MapmyIndia. The minister tested the app's features firsthand, emphasising how indigenous technology is now matching global benchmarks.

Mappls offers a range of intelligent tools such as 3D junction views, real-time driving alerts, and exact doorstep navigation, making road travel smarter and safer. Users can calculate trip costs in advance, get alerts on accident-prone zones and speed breakers, and even access live updates on traffic signals and CCTV camera points. Vaishnaw announced that an MoU between Indian Railways and Mappls will soon be signed, opening the door for the app's technology to be used in railway systems.

This demonstration comes at a time when India is strengthening its Swadeshi tech ecosystem, encouraging homegrown innovation in key sectors like digital infrastructure, AI, and manufacturing. The government's approach has been to not only promote local apps but also ensure data security and reduce dependence on foreign technologies.

The move gains significance amid growing global trade uncertainties and the threat of digital tariffs, where countries are reassessing how technology platforms operate and where data is stored. By investing in domestic innovation, India is sending a clear message that it will not fully submit to the dominance of Big Tech. Instead, it aims to create a self-reliant, secure, and competitive digital environment that can protect both national interests and user data.

The push aligns with the larger 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision, under which Indian companies like Zoho have emerged as global examples of self-reliance. Headquartered in Tamil Nadu, Zoho builds enterprise software that competes with global tech giants while remaining fully Indian-owned and operated. Its success story highlights how Indian talent and innovation can thrive without external funding or foreign control.

From platforms like Mappls and Zoho to indigenous efforts in semiconductors, fintech, and mobility, India's digital transformation is now being powered by local minds and local solutions. The latest move by the Railways Ministry, according to sources, is expected to add momentum to this journey, showcasing how Swadeshi technology can power both governance and growth.