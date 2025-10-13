Mercedes-Benz G 450d Diesel SUV Launched At Rs 2.90 Crore

Mercedes-Benz has launched the all-new G-Class 450d, featuring the most powerful diesel engine in the Mercedes-Benz portfolio. With the G 450d, Mercedes-Benz now offers in India a diesel, a petrol, and an electric powertrain to the iconic G-Class portfolio. The G 450d introduces a perfect combination of a powerful yet efficient diesel, underlining the powertrain diversity of the G-Class range in India, comprising an AMG, an electric, and now a diesel powertrain with ISG technology.

Mercedes-Benz G 450d: Specs

The G 450d is powered by a new six-cylinder inline diesel with a 48-volt on-board electrical system and an integrated starter generator (ISG), providing support at lower engine speeds with an additional 15 kW. The unit delivers 270 kW and a torque of 750 Nm. From a standstill, the G 450d accelerates to 100 kmph in just 5.8 seconds, with a top speed of 210 kmph.

Mercedes-Benz G 450d: Design And Hardware

The Mercedes-Benz G 450d features the classic G-Class silhouette, with a new radiator grille with four horizontal louvers instead of the previous three. In addition, there are redesigned front and rear bumpers with the front ones featuring a new, refreshed look. The vehicle is available with 20-inch AMG alloy wheels in a high-gloss black finish.

The off-road vehicle continues to rely on proven ladder-frame construction, three mechanical differential locks, and the combination of double wishbone independent front wheel suspension and a rigid rear axle. High ground clearance and long-travel suspension form the basis for the off-road characteristics. The suspension on the all-new G-Class includes adaptive adjustable damping as standard, providing greater control off-road.

Mercedes-Benz G 450d Launched At Rs 2.90 crore (ex-showroom)

Mercedes-Benz G 450d: Interior And Features

On the inside, the Mercedes-Benz G 450d features an AMG line interior theme with Nappa leather upholstery, sporty metal structure trim accents, and a customizable ambient lighting system, including ambient lighting for the air vents. The Burmester 3D Surround Sound System with Dolby Atmos and 18 speakers and 760W output, complete with an illuminated satellite loudspeaker.

Also Read: Mahindra XEV 7e Snapped Testing In India, Here's What We Know So Far

The G 450d includes a suite of advanced safety technologies, including active brake assist, lane keeping assist, and 360-degree camera systems. It is also equipped with the Dynamic Select, the vehicle characteristics of the all-new G-Class can be adjusted at the touch of a button and in just a few seconds. The system changes the driving characteristics of the engine, transmission, suspension, ESP, and steering. The on-road driving programmes "Comfort", "Sport", "Eco", and "Individual" are easy to set using the Dynamic Select switch.

Mercedes-Benz G 450d: Price And Availability

The prices of the Mercedes-Benz G 450d start at Rs. 2.90 crore (ex-showroom). In its first allocation, only 50 exclusive units of the G 450 d will be made available to select customers in India.