Mercedes-Benz Registers 36 Pc YoY Growth In September 2025

Mercedes-Benz India announced its best-ever September sales, growing by a robust 36 percent compared to September 2024. The record monthly sales are strongly driven by the Government's GST 2.0 reforms, which buoyed customer interest and resulted in increased purchases, that has been on hold since the middle of August. The GST 2.0 reforms is reflected in the Navratri Sales, which witnessed 2500 units retailed in the nine days of the festival, making it the highest ever Navratri sales for Mercedes-Benz in India.

According to the data, Mercedes-Benz recorded more than 2,500 cars retailed in 9 days during the auspicious festive period, the highest ever for Mercedes-Benz in India. Q2 FY 25-26 sales remain at best-ever 5,119 units. FY 25-26 (Apr-Sept) sales at 9,357 units with 4 percent growth

The highest ever September 2025 sales also drive Mercedes-Benz's highest ever Q2 FY 25-26 sales performance with 5119 units retailed. The best-ever sales performance in Q2 FY 25-26 was buoyed by steady demand across 'Core Luxury' and 'Top-End Luxury' vehicles. The sales momentum in Q2 FY 25- 26 was driven by growth in the top-end luxury BEV portfolio, which continued its penetration of 8percent in the overall sales volume of Mercedes-Benz India.

Demand for Mercedes-Benz 'Top-End' luxury segment continued for the Q2 FY 25-26 with 25 percent penetration and 12 percent y-o-y growth. Top-End Vehicles comprising GLS, S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, AMG G63 continued to command customer preference with growing trends of hyper-personalization and customization. Mercedes-Benz's bespoke 'manufaktur' range, offering a personalized selection of high-quality equipment, exclusive appointments, and craftsmanship, comprises 75 percent of all top-end luxury vehicles sold in India. AMG G 63 also registered its highest-ever monthly sales despite a waiting period of more than 6 months.

Mercedes-Benz's 'Core' segment registered a growth of 10percent in Q2 FY 25-26 with best-ever monthly sales for LWB E-Class, GLC, and GLE SUVs in September 2025. 'Core Segment' continued to play an important role with 60 percent penetration in Mercedes-Benz India's overall sales in India. The success of the LWB E-Class remains unchallenged in India, making it the highest-selling luxury car in India with a 47 percent y-o-y growth for the luxury sedan in the Q2 FY 25-26 period.

Mercedes-Benz 'Entry Luxury' portfolio, comprising the A-Class sedan and the GLA SUV, continues to offer high product substance in their respective segments, driving a substantial value proposition for luxury customers. In Q2 FY 25-26, Mercedes-Benz 'Entry Luxury Segment' declined in a segment completely dominated by products available at a lower price point, having market offers.

Mercedes-Benz continued its BEV acceleration in India with a penetration of 8 percent of overall sales. The BEV portfolio grew by 10 percent, with the highest-ever sales for the EQS SUV. The top-end G 580 Edition 1 with EQ Technology is already sold out for the year, and bookings are now open for the next slot of deliveries.