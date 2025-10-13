Mahindra XEV 7e Snapped Testing In India, Here's What We Know So Far

Mahindra is actively working to broaden its presence in the Indian automotive market by adding new models to its lineup. The company recently rolled out updated versions of the Thar and the Bolero duo. Now, fresh spy images of the Mahindra XEV 7e, essentially the electric variant of the XUV700, have emerged online, suggesting that its official launch could be just around the corner.

The spy shots show the Mahindra XEV 7e topping up its battery at a charging station in Hubli, Karnataka. While the test vehicle of the electric XUV 700 was spotted with heavy camouflage all around, it does give us a hint about what it looks like. As per the previously leaked images and the recent spy shots, the Mahindra XEV 7e is likely to be equipped with a closed-off grille, prominent LED DRL, and a full-width LED light bar at the front.

XEV 7e Spy Shot

Photo Credit: Team BHP

While it does retain the silhouette of its ICE parent, the XUV 7e will get a refreshed bumper, rear design, and a refreshed C-pillar treatment. The connected LED taillight is expected to give it a sharp look from the rear end.

While the exact interior features and elements can only be confirmed as the launch gets closer. The previous images claim that the Mahindra XEV 7e will get a triple-screen setup, a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, and more.

Mahindra XEV 7e

Photo Credit: rushlane

The Mahindra XEV 7e will be based on the INGLO platform, like the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e. It is likely to be offered with a 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack options and is expected to carry a dual motor setup that powers the all-wheel drive capability.

Mahindra has not yet confirmed the launch timeline of the XEV 7e. However, it is expected to be introduced by Q1 2026 in the country.