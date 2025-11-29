Mahindra Racing To Continue As GEN4 Manufacturer, Anand Mahindra Confirms

Mahindra Racing is putting the country on the map of motorsports in brighter fonts and colours. The company's participation in the Formula E championship since 2014 has come a long way. The atuomaker also showcased its M12 Electro racing car in a new livery at an event in India recently. While the Mahindra Racing team is eyeing more podium finishes this year, Mr Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group has confirmed that the team will also continue as a GEN4 manufacturer. In simple words, Mahindra is now the 6th manufacturer to join the list of GEN4 manufacturers.

In a video shared on social media platform Instagram, Mr Mahindra shared his vision around the Formula E and Mahindra's participation in the championship. The post further affirms team's strong partnership in the competition till 2030.

What is a GEN4 car?

The new GEN4 cars are set to debut in the 2026/27 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season, the GEN4 redefines racing with 600kW of power available (equivalent to over 815hp) plus active all-wheel drive in every phase of the race. Also, the GEN4 is motorsport's most sustainable race car, advancing circular design at every level. Its construction uses 100% recyclable materials, setting a new benchmark for environmental responsibility.

In terms of design, the GEN4 features 2 different aero configurations - high downforce, optimised for qualifying, and low downforce designed specifically for race conditions.

Talking of power maps, it gets 450kW peak race power, 600kW Attack mode for powerful overtakes, enhanced 700kW regenerative braking, and race energy capacity up to 55kWh for bolder race strategies.