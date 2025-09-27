Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train To Be Operational By 2029, Surat-Bilimora Section Ready By 2027

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train will be operational by 2029, and the 50-km stretch of India's first high-speed rail corridor between Surat and Bilimora in Gujarat is expected to open by 2027, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

Vaishnaw inspected the under-construction Surat station, including track installation and the first turnout. According to him, people will be able to cover the distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in two hours and seven minutes on the bullet trains, against nine hours as shown on Google Maps.

Bharat's bullet train project is advancing rapidly with the world's most modern technology.



📍HSR Surat Station pic.twitter.com/j3zrFwiPKo — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) September 27, 2025

"Overall progress of the first bullet train project is very good. The first 50 km section between Surat and Bilimora will be open by 2027. By 2028, the Thane-Ahmedabad section will be commissioned, and by 2029, the full Mumbai-Ahmedabad line will open," the minister said.

Progress of the first #BulletTrain project in our country is very good. The first section within this bullet train project will open in 2027 between Surat and Bilimora: Hon'ble MR @AshwiniVaishnaw pic.twitter.com/UIW8fHecVO — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 27, 2025

Vaishnaw highlighted the use of modern technology to ensure safety, including vibration absorption mechanisms along the track and special safety features to handle high winds and earthquakes.

Heavy construction work at Surat station is complete, with finishing and utility work ongoing alongside track linking, the minister said. The first turnout, where tracks converge or diverge, has been installed with advanced technologies including roller bearings and composite sleepers.

The main line is designed for speeds up to 320 kilometres per hour, while the loop line will operate at 80 kilometres per hour. The services are designed such that a train will depart every half an hour during the morning and evening peak hours. Once the entire network stabilises, there will be a train every 10 minutes during peak hours, the minister had earlier said.

The project is expected to integrate the economies of major cities along the corridor and spur regional growth, similar to Japan's growth story after its high-speed rail.

The 508 km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor is India's first bullet train project. The minister also indicated plans for four additional bullet train corridors in other regions of the country, as outlined in the BJP manifesto.





(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)