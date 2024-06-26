Golmaal Star Rimi Sen On Being MIA From Films: 'I Only Did Furniture Roles...'

Rimi Sen shared this image. (courtesy: subhamitra03)

Rimi Sen, who is best-known for starring in Golmaal: Fun Unlimited and her other comedic roles, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, opened up on why she has not featured in films lately. "Main comedy films kar kar ke thak gayi thi. Mera sirf furniture role hota tha (there was not much to do in my roles). I had a good role in only a few, like Hungama and Johnny Gaddaar (2007). The latter didn't work, and that's the kind of work I wanted to do," she told Hindustan Times.

Asked if she is still connected with people in the film industry," Rimi Sen replied, "I am not. I can't ask anyone for help. Jab tak gidgidao nahin, help nahin milti hai. (One has to beg to get help). Why won't other people look for their own benefit? Why will someone go out of their way to help someone?"

The actress added, "Stakes are really high in this industry. Talent comes later - you should first know how to handle people. Otherwise kuchh nahin ho sakta, talent pada rahega store room mein. Mujhe nahin aata tha bechna, PR karna (nothing can be done, talent will just be in the store room, I don't know how to sell, how to do PR)."

Rimi Sen is best known for starring in comedic roles in films like Hungama, Dhoom, Garam Masala, Thank You, Baghban, Deewane Huye Pagal, Kyon Ki, Phir Hera Pheri and Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, to name a few. She was also one of the participants in the reality television show Bigg Boss 9 in 2015. In 2016, she participated in the TV dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9. She joined as a wild card contestant.