When Rimi Sen Opened Up About "Ruining Her Own Career", Said Did Not Want To "Burden" Salman Khan

Rimi Sen made her big Bollywood debut in 2003 with Hungama. The film was a smashing hit, and she went on to be part of several successful titles such as Dhoom, Phir Hera Pheri, and Golmaal: Fun Unlimited. However, in an interview from last year that has resurfaced, the actress spoke about how she had "ruined her own career" and why she never sought help from Salman Khan, her co-star in Kyon Ki (2005).

What's Happening

Rimi Sen was a sensation when she entered Bollywood in 2003. After delivering a series of successful films, she eventually stepped away from movies.

In an old interview with Navbharat Times Online, the actress admitted that she was responsible for her own career's decline.

She said, "When I came from Kolkata, I had nothing, but God gave it to me, right? So if it's in my destiny, God will give it. He (Salman Khan) has power, that's why people go to him for help. But why would he help me when it's my mistake? I didn't want to do my own PR. I ruined my career. If you don't know how to sell your talent, you can't achieve anything in life, no matter what field it is."

On Asking For Help From Salman Khan After Bigg Boss

Rimi Sen worked with Salman Khan in the 2005 film Kyon Ki. She also appeared on Bigg Boss 9, where he was the host, but that did not help her career either.

When asked about her bond with Salman, the actress said, "I have a good bond with Salman. We did the film Kyon Ki together. He is a true gentleman and a beautiful person. His nature and behaviour are very good. I have never approached him for work. When someone does not have work in the film industry, they go to Salman for help. He also helps. I do not like to burden anyone. If it is in my destiny, I will get it. Salman gave me a chance. I do not like to burden anyone."

Rimi Sen Films

Since her debut in 2003, the actress has delivered several major hits. Her most talked-about films include Hungama, Baghban, Dhoom, Kyon Ki, Garam Masala, Phir Hera Pheri, Deewane Huye Pagal, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, and Dhoom.

Her last film was Shagird in 2011. Later, she appeared in reality shows such as Bigg Boss Season 9 (2015) and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 9 (2016), but has largely remained away from the limelight since.

In A Nutshell

Rimi Sen once candidly admitted why she quit films after delivering several hit Bollywood projects. Taking responsibility, the actress said that if one does not know how to market their talent, it becomes difficult to achieve success in any profession.