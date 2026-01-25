Hema Malini Reacts To Padma Vibhushan For Dharmendra: "So So Proud"

Veteran actor Dharmendra has been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

The legendary star died on November 24, 2025, leaving behind an irreplaceable legacy in Hindi cinema.

Reacting to the honour, his wife and actor-politician Hema Malini expressed her pride on X. She wrote, "So so proud that the govt has recognised Dharam ji's immense contribution to the film industry by bestowing on him the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award."

— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) January 25, 2026

Born Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol on December 8, 1935, in Nasrali village of Punjab's Ludhiana district, he was the son of Kewal Kishan Singh Deol, a school headmaster.

Drawn by his deep love for cinema, Dharmendra moved to Mumbai and made his film debut with the 1960 romantic drama Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere, directed by Arjun Hingorani.

Although the film failed commercially, it marked the beginning of his journey in the world he had long aspired to be part of.

Dharmendra's final film, Ikkis, released on December 25, marked a poignant close to an illustrious journey.

When Were The Padma Awards 2026 Announced?

The Padma Awards for 2026 were announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs on the eve of Republic Day. These prestigious civilian honours celebrate individuals from varied fields such as arts, literature, social service, medicine, education, and public service, acknowledging excellence and long-standing contributions to society.

Among India's highest civilian honours, the Padma Awards are presented in three categories - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. The awards are traditionally conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

