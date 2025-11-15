After Divorce With Aishwarya, Dhanush Talks About Love At <i>Tere Ishk Mein's</i> Trailer Launch: "It Is An Overrated Emotion"

The trailer of Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L Rai, featuring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead was unveiled yesterday. At the event, Dhanush and Kriti Sanon were asked about their take on love.

What's Happening

When Dhanush and Kriti Sanon were asked about their opinion on love, at first, they were hesitant.

After a while, Dhanush said, "I don't know." When someone joked that the actor was 'too young' to explain it, Dhanush responded, "I think it's just another overrated emotion."

Kriti chimed in, saying that Dhanush's onscreen character Shankar would not agree with that, to which Dhanush replied, "I already said I am nothing like him."

Q: What is LOVE for You❓#Dhanush: I don't know, i think it's just another OVERRATED emotion pic.twitter.com/B122lCBhw0 — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) November 15, 2025

About Dhanush And Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Divorce

The duo got married in 2004 in a grand wedding in Chennai, and after 18 years of marriage, they released a joint statement revealing their decision to part ways.

The statement read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been one of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa/Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand each other as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this (sic)."

They continue to co-parent their sons, Yatra and Lingaa. The two announced their separation on social media in 2022 and later filed for divorce.

In A Nutshell

