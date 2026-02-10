Watch: Arijit Singh Parties With Anoushka Shankar In Kolkata After The Concert

Singer-composer Arijit Singh, who stunned fans across the nation with his shocking retirement post on January 27, made a surprise performance at sitar maestro Anoushka Shankar's Kolkata concert on February 8. After the concert, Arijit also joined Anoushka and her friends at a party.

Anoushka Shankar shared inside videos from the party on her Instagram Stories.

In one video, Anoushka is seen hugging Arijit as soon as he makes his entry. The performers are seen rejoicing and enjoying their moments of fame.

Arijit also shared a gratitude post for Shankar on his Instagram Stories. This is the first post the singer shared after he announced his retirement from playback singing on January 27.

Arijit wrote, "Thank you Anoushka Shankar for having me on stage last night in Kolkata. I have always adored your music. It listens, it speaks, it stays.

Playing alongside you is always a beautiful experience, and one I look forward to every time.

Grateful for the music, the moments, and the generosity you bring to every note."

He also thanked percussionist Bikram Ghosh, who also played with Anoushka.

Sharing the note, Anoushka Shankar replied, "Humbled beyond belief."

Anoushka Shankar Introduced Arijit on Stage

Anoushka Shankar shared a clip from the musical evening on her Instagram.

She wrote: "So much more to say later, but for now, my heart!!!! Hearing the one and only @arijitsingh bringing my father's rarely heard Bengali song to life and then sharing our new music with Kolkata was truly one for the books."

The singer first teamed up with Anoushka and percussionist Bikram Ghosh to perform Maya Bhora Raati, a Bengali classic originally sung by Lakshmi Shankar and composed by the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar.

Arijit shared that he had recently visited Anoushka at her home, where they spent time composing music together.

Next, Arijit performed a soulful duet with Anoushka on Traces of You, a track she co-created with international star Norah Jones.

Arijit Singh's Shocking Post

On January 27, Arijit Singh shared on his social media handles that he won't take any new assignments as a playback singer.

"Hello. Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to take any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it quits. It was a wonderful journey," Arijit wrote on his Instagram feed.

In a private X post, Arijit Singh clarified that he's not leaving music altogether and would devote himself to pursuing a different kind of music to "motivate" himself.

Arijit Singh's Hit Songs

For more than a decade, Arijit Singh has established himself as the undisputed king of melody and heartbreak for new generations.

From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh, Arijit has remained composers' first choice over the years.

His hit songs include "Tum Hi Ho," "Laal Ishq," "Raabta," "Kabhi Jo Baadal Barse," and "Aaj Phir," to name a few.

