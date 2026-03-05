"Tehran Not Involved In Attack On Saudi Aramco": Iranian Sources

Iran has denied reports of Tehran attacking oil giant Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura amid the ongoing war with Israel and the US, Iranian government sources said.

Saudi Aramco was struck by a drone on Wednesday; however, there was no damage. Earlier on Monday, a similar drone strike had forced the Saudi Aramco to close its Ras Tanura refinery amid fears of a broader disruption in the region's energy infrastructure.

"We were not involved in the Aramco hitting," sources said.



According to the Iranian government sources, it is Tehran's "duty" to avenge the killing of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"This is our duty on the governmental level to take revenge for the killing of the Supreme leader, with the last of our soldiers," they said.

Video Shows Israeli F-35 Shooting Down Iranian YAK-130: "Target Was Hit"

The Iranian sources have vowed to "put an end" to the US existence in the Middle East region.

"Americans want to put an end to the existence of Iran. We will put an end to the US existence in the Middle East region. We are going to resist with our last soldier. This breach of law is going haunt everybody; Americans and Israel can attack any country; they can assassinate the head of another state. If it goes with impunity, then this haunts everybody," they said.

Sources further asserted that they will stop hitting bases in other regions' jurisdiction once they stop allowing bases to the US.

"Every country involved in this war will have to pay a price. This is existential for us, and we will fight. Our neighbours are betraying us. They should expel all the Americans, and we will stop hitting those bases. They have allowed their land to hit us. The international community has failed us; they attacked us while the negotiations were on," they said.

The Iranian government sources said that the US and Israel are targeting their civilians, and their only strategy at the moment is to "resist". "Over 160 girl students aged 7 to 11 years. We cannot end this war. The US and Israel started this war; they should stop it," they said.

The sources further said the 'Mossad project' is to start a sectarian war.

Iranian government sources claimed that they asked India to condemn the joint US-Israel attack on them and the assassination of Khamenei.

Sources, slamming US President Donald Trump, called him a "man of a TV show".

"Trump is a man of a reality show, and claims made by him regarding peace negotiations initiated from the Iranian side are not true," they said.

The US and Israel carried out coordinated airstrikes across Iran on February 28 after stalled nuclear talks and claims that Iran had resumed its nuclear activities. The strikes, named 'Operation Epic Fury', targeted many Iranian cities, including the capital Tehran. Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, was killed in the joint US-Israel strikes on Tehran - when he was in his 'compound'. Along with him, his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter were killed. Khamenei's wife, Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, also died after succumbing to wounds sustained during the strikes.

Hours after the joint attack, Iran launched missiles - many of which hit Gulf regions including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, and Bahrain. Tensions in the Middle East continued to escalate as Iran vowed to avenge the killing of its Supreme Leader, and US President Donald Trump warned it was "too late" for Iran to seek talks to "escape a war".

The war has now entered its sixth day, with Iran firing its 19th round of missiles today.