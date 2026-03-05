Video: Moment Israeli F-35 Shot Down Iranian YAK-130

The Israeli military has released the video of its F-35 stealth fighter jet shooting down a piloted Iranian Air Force YAK-130 plane over Tehran on Wednesday.

The 16-second clip showed the moment the 'Adir' jet made its first air-to-air combat kill of a piloted aircraft by the fighter plane.

"I executed, the target was hit, we will continue the attack," the pilot can be heard saying in the black-and-white aerial surveillance video, which was released on the Israeli Air Force's X account on Thursday amid the raging Israel-Iran war.

"ביצעתי, המטרה נפלה, נמשיך לתקיפה": תיעוד ראשון ממטוס ה״אדיר״ (F-35I) מפיל מטוס קרב איראני (YAK-130) מעל שמי טהרן.





It marked the first time in nearly 40 years that the Israeli Air Force has engaged in air-to-air combat with a manned aircraft.

Israel also shared an audio clip of what it claimed was an exchange between the IAF commander Major General Tomer Bar and the F-35I pilot over the successful kill.

"The historic downing over Tehran skies is an expression of the Israeli Air Force's strength and your personal determination. I am proud of you all. Return in peace. The next mission is already waiting for you," a voice claimed to be of the IAF chief said in an audio shared on the official X handle.

מפקד חיל-האוויר: ״ההפלה ההיסטורית מעל שמי טהרן היא ביטוי לעוצמתו של חיל האוויר ולנחישות האישית שלך. המשימה הבאה כבר מחכה לכם״





Iran-Israel War Escalates

The Israeli military on Thursday said it struck "dozens" of targets, including security command centres in Tehran and a missile facility in Isfahan in western Iran.

"One of the targets struck in Tehran was an underground site used by the regime to store ballistic missiles, along with missile storage facilities intended to strike aircraft. Additionally, several launch sites that posed a tangible threat to the State of Israel and its citizens were struck," it posted on X and released a video of the attack.

חיל-האוויר בהכוונת אמ"ן השלים במהלך הלילה גל תקיפות לעבר מטרות של משטר הטרור האיראני ברחבי טהרן.





תיעוד: תקיפת משגר טילים ומערכת הגנה באיספהאן ובקם שבאיראן













Iran also launched fresh missiles at Israeli cities.

Iran-Israel, US War

The war in the Middle East broke out when Israel and the US attacked Iran last Saturday, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran then fired a missile barrage at Israel and at multiple American military bases in Gulf countries.

The war spread to Asia as the US sank an Iranian warship off the coast of Sri Lanka on Wednesday, killing about 80 people.

The warship, IRIS Dena, had been on a friendly visit to India when it was hit.