Indian Scientist In Israel Shares Videos Of Shelter Life Amid Iranian Missile Attacks: "We Don't Really Sleep"

Indian scientist Suchismita Muduli Baron, who is based in the Israeli city of Beersheba, shared glimpses of her life underground after missile attacks from Iran on Saturday. Baron, who is experiencing the ongoing conflict up close, is spending extended hours inside a shelter with her family as missile attacks from Iran continue. Baron shared videos on social media showing her, her husband, and their two children huddled inside a bomb shelter as air-raid sirens sounded across the city. In her posts, she expressed the exhaustion of living through the conflict as she stayed locked in the shelter for safety.

"In the shelter. They say it's safe. "We trust and wait," the video was captioned on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

In another video, the family is seen sharing a simple meal that appeared to be pasta, seated on bedsheets spread across the floor and eating from disposable plates. "We may be in a shelter, but we are together. And that's enough," she wrote.

A third clip shows her children resting on bunk beds inside the shelter. Baron acknowledged that anxiety has taken a toll, revealing that the family has not been sleeping well amid the ongoing attacks.

"Sleep feels different these days. We don't fully rest — we stay alert, listening, waiting. It's exhausting, but as a mother, I don't have the option to fall apart. I choose strength. I choose calm. I choose hope. And I pray tomorrow feels lighter," the video was captioned.

The US-Israel joint strikes on Iran came after weeks of negotiations between Washington and Tehran on the Iranian nuclear program failing to bring any result. The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv has advised all Indian nationals to remain vigilant, stay close to designated shelters, and avoid non-essential travel.

While Baron is in Israel, thousands of Indian medical students and workers remain in both Israel and Iran, with many taking refuge in underground bunkers as the conflict continues.

India will try to bring home its nationals who are stranded in Israel "the moment there's a window available", amid the rapid escalation of hostilities with Iran, India's Ambassador to Israel JP Singh told NDTV. Singh said the Indian embassy is in touch with all those who are stranded.