Using Meta AI Glasses? Kenyan Tech Workers Are Watching You Poop, Undress And Have Sex

Tech workers sitting thousands of kilometres away in Nairobi, Kenya, are going through the footage that you may have captured using your Meta AI smart glasses. Clips from Meta Ray-Bans, which feature built-in cameras and microphones, are being reviewed and annotated by these workers for data labelling, a widely-used preprocessing step in training new AI models.

Workers in Kenya have claimed they have seen clips that appear to include people going to the toilet, taking off their clothes or having sex, according to a report by Swedish newspapers Goteborgs-Posten and Svenska Dagbladet. The footage captured is sent to workers at Sama, a technology contractor. These workers are employed as “data annotators”, who are paid to review videos and label them.

"We see everything, from living rooms to naked bodies. There are also sex scenes filmed with the smart glasses, someone is wearing them having sex," one of the workers was quoted as saying.

“In some videos you can see someone going to the toilet, or getting undressed. I don't think they know, because if they knew they wouldn't be recording.”

People's bank cards are visible by mistake in some footage, with workers pointing out that these clips could trigger “enormous scandals” if they were leaked.

An employee added that they felt forced to watch and annotate or else risk losing their job. “You understand that it is someone's private life you are looking at, but at the same time you are just expected to carry out the work. You are not supposed to question it. If you start asking questions, you are gone.”

Meta's Terms And Conditions

While Meta claims the smart glasses have been designed for privacy and that users are in control of their data, a privacy policy for the popular product highlights in vague terms how the data is utilised.

"In some cases, Meta will review your interactions with AIs, including the content of your conversations with or messages to AIs, and this review may be automated or manual (human)," reads Meta's privacy policy.

“Do not share information that you don't want the AIs to use and retain, such as information about sensitive topics," it adds.

The Meta glasses allow wearers to speak to an AI chatbot by saying the phrase, "Hey Meta". The AI can be used to activate the camera, which allows users to conduct first-person video calls or take pictures and videos.

Manufactured in collaboration with eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica, Meta sold seven million units of its AI glasses in 2025, having previously sold two million smart glasses in 2023 and 2024 combined.