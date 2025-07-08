Video: Influencer Puts On A Saree At Crowded Public Place In Turkey, Sparks Debate

A video of a Russian woman changing into a saree in a crowded public place in Turkey has gone viral on Instagram, sparking debate about cultural representation and public behaviour. The clip shows the influencer identified as Monica Kabir transitioning from a red blouse and leggings to a petticoat and red saree while onlookers watched, some with curiosity, others with disapproval. A security guard eventually asked her to leave, reflecting the unimpressed sentiment of many users.

"Namaste turkey," the video was captioned on Instagram by Ms Kabir. The social media influencer, who's based in Dhaka, is currently on a visit to Turkey, where she shot the video.

Here's the video:

The internet largely criticised the act, with comments on platforms like X and Instagram calling it disrespectful to Indian culture and inappropriate for a public setting. Users emphasised that while wearing a saree is admirable, doing so on a busy street is a publicity stunt.

One user wrote, "Wearing a saree is a good thing, but wearing it on the roads and showing it to everyone is not the right way. As an Indian woman, I am requesting that the saree be worn traditionally and as a woman."

Another commented, "You look no doubt very beautiful , but i am not supporting of this public display . The security is right to request her to move , why do u girls like doing such stuff in public places . It's pretty shameful , most of the people are looking disgusted in your background . A respected Indian woman will never wear a saree out like this on public , atleast i would like to respect our culture that much."

A third said, "Nothing just ruining your country's reputation…Stop doing this type of weird stuff for views." A fourth added, "It's cringe."