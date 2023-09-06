Watch: Mumbai Local Train Passengers Dance To Bid Goodbye To Motorman

The user also tagged Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw in the post.

In a heartwarming video, Mumbai local passengers came together to celebrate the farewell of a dedicated train motorman. In the now-viral video, the passengers can be seen dancing to the beats of a dhol while giving farewell to the motorman.

The video was posted by Mumbai Railway Users on X, formerly Twitter. "A celebration last week when a motorman drove the local train for the last time on his retirement day. After putting in many years of service that too without a snag is quite a big achievement," read the caption of the post.

Watch the video here:

A celebration last week when a motorman drived the local train for the last time on his retirement day.

After putting in many years of service that to without a snag is quite a big achievement.@AshwiniVaishnaw@RailMinIndiapic.twitter.com/It9wpWmMNI — Mumbai Railway Users (@mumbairailusers) September 3, 2023

The internet was moved by the kind gesture of the local train passengers who shared their thoughts in the comments section.

A user wrote on X, "Love Mumbaikars. A grand farewell. Wow amchi Mumbai."

"Celebrating the services of the ordinary people is a great gesture." A third user remarked, "This is Mumbai meri jaan," another user wrote.

The third user wrote, "A reason to love Railways."

"Love Mumbaikars, a grand farewell, Woww aamachi Mumbai. Compliments," the fourth user expressed.

"Perfect way to celebrate your retirement," the fifth user wrote.