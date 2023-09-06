Watch: Mumbai Local Train Passengers Dance To Bid Goodbye To Motorman

The user also tagged Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw in the post.
In a heartwarming video, Mumbai local passengers came together to celebrate the farewell of a dedicated train motorman. In the now-viral video, the passengers can be seen dancing to the beats of a dhol while giving farewell to the motorman.
The video was posted by Mumbai Railway Users on X, formerly Twitter. "A celebration last week when a motorman drove the local train for the last time on his retirement day. After putting in many years of service that too without a snag is quite a big achievement," read the caption of the post.
Watch the video here:
The internet was moved by the kind gesture of the local train passengers who shared their thoughts in the comments section.
A user wrote on X, "Love Mumbaikars. A grand farewell. Wow amchi Mumbai."
"Celebrating the services of the ordinary people is a great gesture." A third user remarked, "This is Mumbai meri jaan," another user wrote.
The third user wrote, "A reason to love Railways."
"Love Mumbaikars, a grand farewell, Woww aamachi Mumbai. Compliments," the fourth user expressed.
"Perfect way to celebrate your retirement," the fifth user wrote.
