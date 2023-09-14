Watch: 94-Year-Old Woman Travels Across US to See Sister for Last Time

The two siblings are aged 94 and 90, respectively.

The bond between siblings is a unique and special relationship that is often one of the longest-lasting connections in a person's life. Siblings share a common upbringing, family history, and genetic heritage, which can create a deep and lasting bond.

Demonstrating the truth of these sentiments, a 94-year-old woman hailing from New Hampshire embarked on a cross-country journey to reunite with her 90-year-old sister, possibly for the final time. What was originally meant to be a private farewell video for their family has touched the hearts of countless internet users as it has gone viral.

According to the New York Post, Barbara's granddaughter, Stephanie Atkinson Shively, accompanied her "Gigi" on the arduous 2,700-mile journey from New Hampshire to Nevada. Shively, 47, said it's unlikely the pair will see each other in person again due to their advanced age and the difficulties of travel.

"If I'm being real, this was a long, tough day. Similar to roping all the kids up for a flight across the country. But she's holding hands with her sister on her 94th birthday. I just need a little sleep, lol," Stephanie wrote on Instagram.

"They waited so long to see each other, and if you don't know if you're going to see someone again, especially siblings, it must be really hard," the Boston resident told her local news outlet, WMUR.

Before Barbara and Shirley had to say goodbye, they spent several days together and enjoyed each other's company very much. They hadn't seen each other since before the pandemic, so they had a lot to catch up on.