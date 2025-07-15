Odisha Student Who Set Herself On Fire Over Inaction Against Harassment Dies

A 22-year-old college student from Odisha, who set herself on fire over inaction on a sexual harassment complaint against a professor, died last night after battling for life for three days.

"Despite adequate resuscitation and all possible supportive management, including renal replacement therapy at Burns ICU, she could not be revived and was declared clinically dead at 11:46 pm on 14/05/25," the AIIMS Bhubaneswar said in a statement.

The woman, a B.Ed student at the Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore, had accused her head of department, Professor Samir Kumar Sahu, of sexual harassment on July 1. She had detailed months of abuse and threats from the professor in a letter to the college's Internal Complaints Committee, but no action was taken against the professor.

The girl was promised action within seven days, but nothing happened, sources had said.

On July 12, she and several other students began a protest outside the college gate. According to the fellow students, amid the protest, the girl suddenly got up, ran to the area close to the principal's office, and set herself on fire. She was rushed to AIIMS Bhubaneswar with over 90 per cent burn injuries.

The battle for life ended late last night, with the hospital declaring her dead.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed condolences on the student's death and assured her family that all those guilty will face the strictest punishment.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of the female student from FM Autonomous College. Despite the government fulfilling all responsibilities and the tireless efforts of the expert medical team, the victim's life could not be saved. I pray for the eternal peace of her departed soul and beseech Lord Jagannath to grant strength to her family to bear this irreparable loss," he said.

"I assure the family of the deceased student that all those guilty in this case will face the strictest punishment as per the law. For this, I have personally issued instructions to the authorities. The government stands firmly with the family," the Chief Minister added in an online post.

The police have arrested both the head of the department and the college's principal, Dilip Ghosh.

The woman's father told NDTV yesterday that 95% of his daughter's body was damaged and that she was on life support. "I went to see her today. I cannot recognise my daughter," he said on Monday.

He also alleged that members of the college's Internal Complaints Committee, as well as the principal, pressured his daughter and family to withdraw the complaint. "They told me that if we didn't withdraw, an FIR would be filed against me. They said I would be arrested."

Speaking to NDTV, her brother had asserted he would "go to any length" to ensure she gets justice.

The incident has triggered protests, political back-and-forth, and calls for urgent institutional reforms.