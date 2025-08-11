Odisha Woman Run Over By Thar, Dies. Her Daughter Died In Same Accident Days Ago

A woman died from injuries sustained after a Thar SUV ran over her and her two children in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, triggering protests in the city. The woman's death comes days after her eight-year-old daughter died.

The incident was reported last week when the white Thar, while was allegedly racing with a black Scorpio, lost control and rammed into Rebati Raul, her daughter Reshma and her son. While Reshma died on the spot, Rebati and her son was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for treatment.

The vehicle was seized and it was ascertained that it belonged to a businessman from Khurda. Police sources said his son was driving it on the intervening day, but are still investigating to ascertain who was behind the wheel at the time of the accident. The accused is missing and raids are underway to locate him.

The accident has stirred public outrage and raised serious questions about road safety and unlawful street racing in the city.

Locals gathered in scores and blocked the national highway to stage a protest, demanding that the accused be found and brought to justice.

With inputs from Dev Kumar