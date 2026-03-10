Advertisement
Terrorist Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Attempt In J&K's Rajouri

Acting on intelligence inputs, security forces detected the movement of two terrorists in the general area of Jhangar in Nowshera sector along the LoC at around 3 pm, the White Knight Corps said on X.

Read Time: 1 min
Terrorist Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Attempt In J&K's Rajouri
A search operation has been launched to trace the second terrorist. (File)
  • Army troops foiled an infiltration attempt in Rajouri district along the LoC on Tuesday
  • One terrorist was killed during the encounter, preventing any breach of the LoC
  • Security forces detected two terrorists near Jhangar in Nowshera sector around 3 pm
Rajouri/Jammu:

Army troops foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday, killing one terrorist during an encounter, officials said.

Acting on intelligence inputs, security forces detected the movement of two terrorists in the general area of Jhangar in Nowshera sector along the LoC at around 3 pm, the White Knight Corps said on X.

Alert troops responded with swift and calibrated action and engaged the infiltrators, successfully foiling the infiltration attempt, it said.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, one Pakistan-sponsored terrorist was eliminated, effectively preventing any breach of the LoC, it added.

A search operation has been launched to trace the second terrorist, who is believed to be hiding in the area.

Security forces have strengthened their operational posture and heightened surveillance across the sector, with integrated ground and aerial monitoring to ensure complete domination of the area, it said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

J&K Infiltration, Rajouri Infiltration, Indian Army
