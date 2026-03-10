Terrorist Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Attempt In J&K's Rajouri

Army troops foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday, killing one terrorist during an encounter, officials said.

Acting on intelligence inputs, security forces detected the movement of two terrorists in the general area of Jhangar in Nowshera sector along the LoC at around 3 pm, the White Knight Corps said on X.

Acting on credible intelligence inputs by Intelligence Agencies, movement of

Alert troops responded with swift and calibrated action and engaged the infiltrators, successfully foiling the infiltration attempt, it said.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, one Pakistan-sponsored terrorist was eliminated, effectively preventing any breach of the LoC, it added.

A search operation has been launched to trace the second terrorist, who is believed to be hiding in the area.

Security forces have strengthened their operational posture and heightened surveillance across the sector, with integrated ground and aerial monitoring to ensure complete domination of the area, it said.

