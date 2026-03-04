Indian Army Invites Applications For SSC NCC Special Entry 124th Course

Indian Army SSC NCC Special Entry: The Indian Army has invited applications for the SSC NCC Special Entry - 124th Course (October 2026), offering unmarried male and female graduates an opportunity to join as Short Service Commission (Non-Tech) officers. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in, by March 16, 2026.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be unmarried male or female graduates with a minimum 'B' Grade in the NCC 'C' Certificate examination. Candidates should be aged between 19 and 25 years as on July 1, 2026.

In terms of nationality, a candidate must be a citizen of India, a subject of Nepal, or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from specified countries with the intention of permanently settling in India, subject to eligibility certification by the Government of India where applicable. Gorkha subjects of Nepal are exempted from producing a certificate of eligibility.

Detailed notifications

Short Service Commission NCC (Spl) Entry Men - 124

Short Service Commission NCC (Spl) Entry Women -124

Vacancies

For NCC Men, a total of 70 vacancies have been notified, 63 for the General Category and 7 reserved for Wards of Battle Casualties of Indian Army personnel.

For NCC Women, 6 vacancies are available - 5 for the General Category and 1 for Wards of Battle Casualties of Indian Army personnel.

The Army notifies vacancies separately for each entry and gender based on operational and administrative requirements. The selection process, including shortlisting and merit preparation, is conducted independently for each category.

Training and Probation

Selected candidates will undergo 49 weeks of pre-commission training at the Officers Training Academy, Chennai. On commissioning, officers will be placed on probation for six months.

All successful officer cadets will be awarded a Post Graduate Diploma in Defence Management and Strategic Studies by the University of Madras.

Physical Standards

Male candidates must complete a 2.4 km run in 10 minutes 30 seconds, 30 push-ups, 40 pull-ups, 6 sit-ups, two sets of 30 squats, two sets of 10 lunges, and swim 25 metres.

Female candidates must complete a 2.4 km run in 13 minutes, 15 push-ups, 2 pull-ups, 25 sit-ups, two sets of 30 squats, two sets of 10 lunges, and demonstrate basic swimming skills.

Important Conditions

Candidates are not permitted to marry during training. Marriage during the training period will lead to discharge and recovery of training costs. The entire cost of training is borne by the Government; however, candidates who withdraw for personal reasons will be required to refund Rs 20,482 per week of training, as applicable in 2026.

The final allocation of Arms and Services will be made prior to passing out from the academy, subject to merit and vacancy availability.