Eid ul-Fitr 2025: Eid Mubarak Wishes, Quotes, Messages To Share With Loved Ones

Eid ul-Fitr 2025: Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as Meethi Eid, is a joyous festival celebrated by Muslims across the globe. It marks the end of Ramadan and is observed upon the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon. Since Islamic festivals follow the lunar calendar, moon sightings play a crucial role in determining the exact date of the celebration.

This year, India and its neighbouring countries are expected to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday, March 31.

As the festive occasion approaches, sharing heartfelt wishes can add to the joy of the celebration.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Wishes and Greetings to Share with Your Loved Ones