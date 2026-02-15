Ahead Of Ramadan, Muslim Leaders Ask Centre To Ensure Freedom Of Religion

Muslim leaders in Kashmir have urged the government to ensure freedom of religion and refrain from imposing restrictions on major religious occasions during the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

The holy month begins this week, during which Muslims observe dawn-to-dusk fasting, abstaining from food, water and smoking.

At a conclave held in Budgam, religious leaders from both Shia and Sunni sects passed a resolution expressing concern over what they call the targeting of Muslims in the country, as well as the bulldozing of mosques and private property. The leaders said that they intend to raise these issues during their sermons in the month.

During the holy month, Muslims devote more time to prayers in mosques and acts of charity.

"We expect that the government will not impose any restrictions during the month of Ramadan. Whether it's Friday congregations, sacred nights or Eid congratulations at Jamia Masjid," said Mirwaiz Umar Farooq after the conclusion of the meeting.

He said the religious conglomerate passed a resolution expecting the government to restore the religious rights of Muslims and avoid interference in spiritual affairs. "We expect the government to facilitate religious practices during Ramadan rather than interfering in religious affairs."

The conclave, according to Mirwaiz, discussed turmoil in the Muslim world, especially the situation in Palestine and Iran.

"We expressed our concern over the oppression of Palestinians. As far as Iran is concerned, attempts are being made to cause political disturbances there," said Mirwaiz.

On the situation of Muslims in the country, the religious leaders say they will raise the issue of the targeting of Muslims and mosques. According to Mirwaiz, Muslims in India are passing through testing times amid rising polarisation.

"It's not a secret that the situation in our country is not so good. Communal forces are targeting Muslims, mosques are being bulldozed, and the property of Muslims is being vandalised. These are the issues we must talk about and become the voice of the oppressed who cannot raise their voice," said Mirwaiz.