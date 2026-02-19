India AI Impact Summit: Traffic Curbs In Delhi Today, Check Affected Routes

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory in view of the ongoing AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, avoid affected stretches, and follow the directions of traffic personnel on duty.

The advisory states that special traffic arrangements and route diversions will be enforced in two slots, one between 7:30 am and 10 am and the other between 5 pm and 9 pm, as several VVIP movements are scheduled to take place at the venue, airport and other areas of the national capital.

The inaugural session is expected to feature addresses by French President Emmanuel Macron and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, along with several leading figures from the global industry and technology sectors.

In the advisory, the Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to maintain lane discipline and cooperate for smooth traffic movement. "Motorists are requested to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel for a smooth experience and follow the directions of the police deployed at key intersections."

Traffic Advisory



Special traffic arrangements will be in place on 19 Feb, 2026 from 07:30–10:00 AM & 05:00–09:00 PM in view of AI Impact Summit–2026.



Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, avoid affected stretches, and follow directions of traffic personnel… pic.twitter.com/DWW8mfq8RM — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) February 18, 2026

Roads likely to be affected

The Delhi Police has flagged an extensive list of roads and key stretches that are likely to be affected.

Commuters may face congestion on Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath, Windsor Palace, Tees January Marg, Prithviraj Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg and Subrahmanyam Bharti Marg.

In addition, traffic flow may be impacted on Mathura Road, particularly between Lodhi Flyover and Dr Dinesh Chandra Dalmia Chowk, as well as on Bhairon Marg and Dr Zakir Hussain Marg.

Other stretches expected to see traffic slowdowns include Shanti Path (between the roundabouts at Satya Marg and Kautilya Marg), Africa Avenue, Satya Marg (from Yashwant Place to Shanti Path), along with Gurugram Road and Parade Road.

Alternate routes

To minimise congestion and smooth traffic movement, the Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to use alternate routes.

Commuters travelling towards the diplomatic and central administrative areas have been advised to consider routes such as San Martin Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg and Aurobindo Marg.

In addition to this, key corridors such as Lodhi Road, Barapullah Road, Ring Road, Tilak Marg, Feroz Shah Road, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg, K Kamraj Marg, South Avenue Road and Vandemataram Marg can be considered to avoid likely bottlenecks.

Commuters travelling between Delhi and Gurugram may use NH-48 (Rao Tula Ram Marg), Old Delhi–Gurugram Road, as well as UER-II and the NH-48 Service Road.

Where to contact the Delhi Traffic Police?

The Delhi Traffic Police also advised commuters to stay updated through its official communication channels for real-time traffic alerts and route guidance. To assist the public, authorities have shared a dedicated WhatsApp number, which is 8750871493, for traffic-related updates and queries.

In case of emergencies or for immediate assistance, motorists can contact the traffic helpline at 1095 or 011-25844444. In addition to this, commuters can also reach out to their official social media channels for assistance.