PM Modi Highlights India's 'MANAV' Vision At Mega AI Impact Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today outlined India's "MANAV" vision for artificial intelligence while addressing global leaders at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi explained that MANAV, the Hindi word for "human", serves as an acronym representing five core principles: a Moral and Ethical System; Accountable Governance; National Sovereignty, particularly the right to data; Accessible and Inclusive technology; and Valid and Legitimate systems.

He described AI as a historic transformation comparable to the invention of wireless communication. "When signals were first transmitted wirelessly, no one imagined that the entire world would one day be connected in real time," PM Modi said. "Artificial Intelligence is such a transformation of human history. What we are seeing today, what we are predicting, is just the beginning of its impact."

PM Modi outlined AI's role in expanding human capabilities rather than merely making machines intelligent.

"AI is making machines intelligent, but more than that, it is increasing human capabilities manyfold," he said. "There is only one difference: this time the speed is unprecedented and the scale is also unexpected."

He added that technological impacts that once took decades now unfold far more quickly, with the transition from machine learning to "learning machines" being faster, deeper, and wider than ever."

"We are entering an era where humans and intelligence systems co-create, co-work and co-evolve," PM Modi said.

On Thursday, PM Modi welcomed arriving world leaders, including United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, to the Bharat Mandapam venue.

The five-day AI Impact Summit, from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam, has drawn more than 500 global AI leaders, 150 academics and researchers, and 400 chief technology officers, vice-presidents, and philanthropists.