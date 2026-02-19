Full Menu Of PM Modi's Lunch For AI Summit Dignitaries, From Nimona Kebab To Ramdana Anjeer Ladoo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to host a specially curated, allergen-free lunch for global leaders attending the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron, and top tech CEOs, including Google's Sundar Pichai and OpenAI's Sam Altman, will address the summit, which begins with the Opening Ceremony at around 9:40 AM. The event will also feature an address by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, alongside senior industry leaders from across the globe.

Amid this packed high-profile schedule, the visiting dignitaries will sit down for a private lunch hosted by the Prime Minister.

Lunch Menu Designed For Inclusivity and Global Sensitivities

The lunch menu stands out for its "all allergen-free" approach - prepared without milk, wheat, or nuts. The carefully designed spread signals both inclusivity and risk management, essential when hosting international delegates with diverse dietary restrictions.

At the same time, the menu highlights India's rich culinary heritage. Entirely vegetarian, it uses ingredients such as millets, lentils, lotus stem, basmati rice, and saffron, celebrating regional Indian flavours while staying aligned with healthy, sustainable eating.

The menu also mentions calories per 100g, making it easier to understand nutritional values.

AI Summit 2026: Full Menu For Lunch Hosted By PM Modi On February 19

(All Allergen Free: No Milk, No Wheat, No Nuts)

Starters

Nimona Kebab

Pan-grilled green pea kebab tempered with cumin seeds and asafoetida. The kebabs are inspired by Nimona, or Matar ka Nimona - a winter dish of fresh green peas popular in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

113 kcal per 100g

Kham Khatai

Delicate green moong lentil patties stuffed with sweet mango chutney and pan-grilled. These vegetarian kebabs are loved for their melt-in-the-mouth texture.

116 kcal per 100g

Kashmiri Nadru Kurkuri

Crispy fried lotus stem chips sprinkled with spices. It is a popular, crunchy snack from the Kashmir Valley.

143 kcal per 100g

Main Course

Zaffrani Subz Pulao

Fragrant basmati rice with seasonal vegetables and saffron. It is a rich, aromatic rice dish made with saffron (zaffran), nuts, and ghee, often served as part of a luxurious, celebratory, or "Nawabi" meal in Hyderabad.

152 kcal per 100g

Tandoori Salad

Tomatoes, bell peppers, and pineapple are marinated and grilled in a tandoor.

78 kcal per 100g

Thepla

Gram flour flatbread flavoured with fenugreek, brushed with mango relish-flavoured cream cheese. Thepla is a popular, soft, and thin flatbread that is a staple in Gujarati households.

138 kcal per 100g

Desserts

Rose and Coconut Pudding

Rose and coconut milk pudding (kheer) with finger millet crumble. Featuring a vibrant pink hue, this is a creamy, fragrant, and refreshing dessert.

167 kcal per 100g

Ramdana Anjeer Ladoo

Puffed millet and dried fig delicacy

172 kcal per 100g

The India AI Impact Summit brings together heads of more than 20 states and over 500 global AI leaders, including around 100 CEOs and founders.