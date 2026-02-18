Full Menu Of PM Modi's AI Summit Dinner In Delhi, From Rajma Gilawat To Rasmalai Tres Leches

- India is hosting the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi from February 16-20
- PM Modi is hosting a special dinner for global leaders attending the summit
- The menu celebrates India's winter season and diverse harvests with local ingredients
As India hosts the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi from February 16-20, world leaders, policymakers and innovators have gathered at Bharat Mandapam to discuss the future of artificial intelligence. As an accompanying event to the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hosting a special dinner this evening for the attending heads of state - a culinary showcase rooted in India's winter season and its diverse harvests.
Among the global leaders attending the dinner are French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and several other dignitaries from across the world.
The menu for the high-profile evening has been curated by chefs from the ITC group, which has been entrusted with catering all official events at Bharat Mandapam. Drawing inspiration from 'Shishir Ritu' - the season marking the gentle end of winter - the dinner celebrates abundance, warmth, and India's rich culinary heritage.
AI Summit Dinner: A Menu Inspired By India's Seasonal Bounty
The theme of the dinner menu reflects the essence of Shishir Ritu: moist dew, quiet indulgence, a generous winter harvest, and the harmony of seasonal ingredients. The dishes are designed to nourish, restore, and rejuvenate - in line with the summit's focus on innovation and a forward-looking global agenda.
Here Is The Full Menu Of AI Summit Dinner Hosted By PM Modi:
Starter
Varnila - 'Colourful and Vivid'
A vibrant starter featuring baby spinach crisp, yoghurt sphere, tamarind-date chutney, cilantro relish with Old Delhi masala, multifloral jowar crisp.
- Allergens: Contains milk
- Calories: 213 kcal per 100g
- Millet used: Sorghum (Jowar)
Main Course
Sasya - 'Harvest: Produce of the Field'
A tribute to the mountains of Uttarakhand, this course includes:
- GI-tagged Munsyari rajma gilawat
- Pahadi rice & jhangora (barnyard millet) pulao
- Kumaoni aloo aur subz ke gutke
- Silky tomato-anari sauce
- Allergens: Contains milk, nuts
- Calories: 331 kcal per 100g
- Millet used: Barnyard millet (Jhangora)
Indian Breads
Taftaan
A leavened bread topped with melon seeds.
- Allergens: Contains wheat, milk
- Calories: 243 kcal per 100g
Kashmiri Girda
A famed bakery-style bread from Kashmir.
- Allergens: Contains milk, wheat
- Calories: 239 kcal per 100g
Dessert
Nisarga - 'Nature's Creation'
A sophisticated reinterpretation of Rasmalai Tres Leches: Moist, creamy chena cake sponge, soaked in sweetened milk, served with winter berry preserve, set on a pearl millet streusel
- Allergens: Contains milk, wheat, nuts
- Calories: 278 kcal per 100g
- Millet used: Pearl millet (Bajra)
Beverages
- Kashmiri Kahwa
- Filter Coffee
- Darjeeling Tea
Guests will also be served an Indian Rose and Mishri Gulkand Chocolate Leaf to conclude the meal.
