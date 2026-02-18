Full Menu Of PM Modi's AI Summit Dinner In Delhi, From Rajma Gilawat To Rasmalai Tres Leches

As India hosts the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi from February 16-20, world leaders, policymakers and innovators have gathered at Bharat Mandapam to discuss the future of artificial intelligence. As an accompanying event to the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hosting a special dinner this evening for the attending heads of state - a culinary showcase rooted in India's winter season and its diverse harvests.

Among the global leaders attending the dinner are French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and several other dignitaries from across the world.

The menu for the high-profile evening has been curated by chefs from the ITC group, which has been entrusted with catering all official events at Bharat Mandapam. Drawing inspiration from 'Shishir Ritu' - the season marking the gentle end of winter - the dinner celebrates abundance, warmth, and India's rich culinary heritage.

AI Summit Dinner: A Menu Inspired By India's Seasonal Bounty

The theme of the dinner menu reflects the essence of Shishir Ritu: moist dew, quiet indulgence, a generous winter harvest, and the harmony of seasonal ingredients. The dishes are designed to nourish, restore, and rejuvenate - in line with the summit's focus on innovation and a forward-looking global agenda.

Here Is The Full Menu Of AI Summit Dinner Hosted By PM Modi:

Starter

Varnila - 'Colourful and Vivid'

A vibrant starter featuring baby spinach crisp, yoghurt sphere, tamarind-date chutney, cilantro relish with Old Delhi masala, multifloral jowar crisp.

Allergens: Contains milk

Calories: 213 kcal per 100g

Millet used: Sorghum (Jowar)

Main Course

Sasya - 'Harvest: Produce of the Field'

A tribute to the mountains of Uttarakhand, this course includes:

GI-tagged Munsyari rajma gilawat

Pahadi rice & jhangora (barnyard millet) pulao

Kumaoni aloo aur subz ke gutke

Silky tomato-anari sauce

Allergens: Contains milk, nuts

Calories: 331 kcal per 100g

Millet used: Barnyard millet (Jhangora)

Indian Breads

Taftaan

A leavened bread topped with melon seeds.

Allergens: Contains wheat, milk

Calories: 243 kcal per 100g

Kashmiri Girda

A famed bakery-style bread from Kashmir.

Allergens: Contains milk, wheat

Calories: 239 kcal per 100g

Dessert

Nisarga - 'Nature's Creation'

A sophisticated reinterpretation of Rasmalai Tres Leches: Moist, creamy chena cake sponge, soaked in sweetened milk, served with winter berry preserve, set on a pearl millet streusel

Allergens: Contains milk, wheat, nuts

Calories: 278 kcal per 100g

Millet used: Pearl millet (Bajra)

Beverages

Kashmiri Kahwa

Filter Coffee

Darjeeling Tea

Guests will also be served an Indian Rose and Mishri Gulkand Chocolate Leaf to conclude the meal.