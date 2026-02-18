India Is Central To The Future Of AI Innovation: Former US AI Advisor Krystle Veda Kaul

At a time when artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping geopolitics, defence, and global commerce, the scale and ambition of India's AI Impact Summit in New Delhi has sent a strong signal to the world. Speaking to NDTV's Senior Executive Editor Aditya Raj Kaul at the sidelines of the mega gathering, former senior US AI official and political leader Krystle Veda Kaul described the summit as India's "big AI pickup moment," underlining the growing strategic convergence between Washington and New Delhi.

The summit, which drew delegations from over 70 countries and more than 200,000 attendees, comes against the backdrop of an interim India-US trade agreement and expanding cooperation in emerging technologies. Kaul, who previously served as Senior Advisor to the Chief Digital and AI Office overseeing the entire US Department of Defence and later ran for Congress from Virginia's 10th District, said the timing could not be more significant.

"I think as we're entering 2026 with the ISEC framework and over $16 billion being invested by US firms into India, we're seeing real partnerships on defence, strategic technology, telecommunications, and AI," she said. Citing collaborations such as those between Columbia University and IITs to create AI research centres, Kaul highlighted India's growing role as a global hub of AI talent and innovation.

However, as AI adoption accelerates across governments and militaries, Kaul cautioned that the real risks do not lie in the tools themselves but in how data is governed. Drawing from her work with US intelligence and space agencies, including the National Reconnaissance Office, she stressed that ethical AI begins with ethical data.

"When you're dealing with personally identifiable information, sensitive or classified data, regulation of the data is what truly matters," she noted. According to Kaul, this concern explains why defence and intelligence agencies worldwide remain cautious about fully integrating AI into their operations.

On the battlefield and in information warfare, AI's role is already expanding. Kaul, who previously managed disinformation campaigns at the Pentagon before the rise of advanced AI systems, said artificial intelligence can significantly enhance analysis and response capabilities-but must never replace human judgement.

"We were analysing nearly 4,000 intelligence reports a day by hand," she recalled. "AI can be an enhancer, but there must always be a human in the loop, especially when critical national security decisions are involved."

Addressing concerns over China's rapid advances in AI, Kaul said democratic nations have limited ability to control authoritarian regimes but must focus on strengthening their own safeguards and alliances. "All you can really do is uphold your own values, principles, and ethical standards, while mitigating risks from adversaries," she said.

Reflecting on the summit, Kaul said she would return to the United States with a clear message: India is central to the future of global AI governance and innovation. With shared concerns over China, Russia, and emerging tech rivalries-from semiconductors to 5G and 6G-she argued that AI could become the defining force bringing the two democracies closer.

"This is a natural partnership," she said. "AI can be a real deal-breaker-and a deal-maker-for the US and India."