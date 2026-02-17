PM Modi Pitches Tech Use For Public Interest As AI Impact Summit Enters Day 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stressed the use of science and technology for public interest as the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi enters its second day.

"Intelligence, rationality and decision-making make science and technology useful to the masses. The India AI Impact Summit aims to see how AI can be used in public interest," he wrote in a post in Hindi.

PM Modi's post also contained a Sanskrit verse, which translated to "The desire to listen, attentive listening, comprehension, retention, reasoning, decision-making, understanding meaning and knowledge of principles - all these are qualities of the intellect and form the foundation of intelligence".

बुद्धिमत्ता, तर्कशीलता और निर्णय-क्षमता विज्ञान और टेक्नोलॉजी को जन-जन के लिए उपयोगी बनाती हैं। India AI Impact Summit का उद्देश्य भी यही है कि कैसे एआई का इस्तेमाल सर्वजन के हित में हो।



शुश्रूषा श्रवणं चैव ग्रहणं धारणां तथा।



ऊहापोहोऽर्थविज्ञानं तत्त्वज्ञानं च धीगुणाः॥ pic.twitter.com/qytLZxv1uh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 17, 2026

On the first day of the summit on Monday, PM Modi underscored India's commitment to responsible and inclusive AI during the inauguration of the expo. He then interacted with exhibitors, including startups, researchers and technology leaders, who showcased AI applications across sectors.

PM Modi is scheduled to deliver the inaugural address on February 19, setting the tone for enhanced global cooperation and advancing India's vision for inclusive, trusted, and development-oriented artificial intelligence.

Thirteen country pavilions are highlighting international collaboration in the AI ecosystem, including participation from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan and African nations.

More than 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations are being organised across three thematic "chakras"--People, Planet, and Progress--reflecting AI's broad-based impact across sectors.

Over 600 high-potential startups are participating, many of whom are building globally relevant and population-scale AI solutions already deployed in real-world settings.