Ganga Expressway Set For Inauguration: Route Map, Expected Toll Charges And More

The 594-km-long Ganga Expressway is all set for inauguration after the construction work was completed. Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has indicated that the formal launch is likely between March 25 and 31, with the state government preparing to approach the Prime Minister's Office to invite Narendra Modi for the inauguration ceremony.

The expressway's foundation stone was laid by PM Modi in December 2021, after which construction gathered pace. Built at a cost exceeding Rs 36,200 crore, the expressway is being regarded as one of Uttar Pradesh's most ambitious infrastructure projects

Officials say trial runs and toll management testing have already been successfully conducted, with authorities aiming to commence full vehicular movement and toll operations by April 1, 2026, aligning with the start of the 2026-27 financial year to bolster revenue generation.

Starting near the Bijauli village in Meerut, the Ganga Expressway connects to Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj, creating a direct high-speed link between eastern and western Uttar Pradesh. The expressway passes through 12 districts, including Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj, and is expected to boost development across the region.

Once operational, the expressway is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj from around 12 hours at present to just six to seven hours.

Though the official toll rates have not been announced yet, reports claim that cars may be charged around Rs 2.55 per kilometre, amounting to Rs 1,515 for a one-way journey. Small commercial vehicles may have to fork out Rs 2,405, while buses and trucks may have to pay approximately Rs 4,840.

Emergency Landing Strip

A 3.5 Km long air strip for assisting emergency take off and landing of Indian Air Force planes has also been constructed on the Expressway in Shahjahanpur. Last year, a range of IAF aircraft, including Rafale, SU-30 MKI, Mirage-2000, MiG-29, Jaguar, C-130J Super Hercules, AN-32, and the MI-17 V5 helicopter, participated in the "land and go" drills.

What sets this expressway stretch apart is its unique capability to facilitate both day and night landings of fighter jets, making it the first such airstrip in the country. Until now, similar emergency landing drills have been carried out on the Lucknow-Agra and Purvanchal expressways, but those were limited to daytime operations.