Elon Musk Predicts "Great 12-Year Span" For Donald Trump, JD Vance Rule

The Republicans have a “great 12-year span” ahead, including a second term for Donald Trump, followed by two consecutive terms for current Vice President JD Vance, billionaire Elon Musk has predicted.

The SpaceX and Tesla founder made the remarks during a virtual appearance at a reunion of his former federal cost-cutting team, known as DOGE, in Bastrop, Texas.

The event, held on November 22 at a Musk-owned, high-ceilinged building near his SpaceX and Boring Co. facilities, brought together around 150 current and former DOGE members along with some of their family members. Attendees spoke to Politico on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private gathering.

Musk dialled in from an undisclosed, pitch-dark location, citing security concerns. “I believed I was among the top assassination targets in the country, behind only Trump and Vance,” he told the attendees, adding that he had opted against attending in person because news of the reunion had leaked.

While Musk's relationship with Trump has seen highs and lows, going “up in flames” last June before being rebuilt, he has developed a close rapport with Vice President Vance this year. Though Musk has largely stepped back from politics, his influence and political spending could prove significant, should Vance run in 2028.

During the reunion, Musk thanked the team for their service in Washington, acknowledging the sacrifices they made, including leaving higher-paying jobs, facing political backlash and enduring threats.

In a wide-ranging address, Musk touched on topics from fears of civil unrest to the Kardashev scale, a theoretical measure of technological advancement, and the need for a colony on Mars. He joked that Earth-launched missiles would take six months to reach Mars, giving settlers ample time to prepare, eliciting laughter from the room.

Musk's remarks included references to science-fiction works he admires, such as Robert Heinlein's The Moon Is a Harsh Mistress and Isaac Asimov's Foundation series. Senior Musk aides involved with DOGE, including Steve Davis and Anthony Armstrong, were also present, and alumni shared stories about implementing Musk's cost-cutting directives in Washington.

Reflecting on politics in a recent podcast interview with Zerodha co-founder Nikil Kamath, Musk said, “Generally I've found that when I get involved in politics, it ends badly.”

The reunion appeared as much about reconnecting with his former team as planning for a future that stretches as far ahead as 2032, according to Politico.