Explained: India's Operation Sagar Bandhu In Sri Lanka

India has launched Operation Sagar Bandhu, a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) initiative, to support Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah triggered severe flooding, landslides and disruption across the island nation.

New Delhi launched the operation after the cyclone made landfall on November 27, causing widespread damage, claiming several lives and leaving thousands affected.

An Indian Air Force aircraft carrying “around 12 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including tents, tarpaulins, blankets, hygiene kits, and ready-to-eat food items” reached Colombo on Saturday, November 29, IANS reported.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also shared the update on social media.

#OperationSagarBandhu unfolds. @IAF_MCC C-130 J plane carrying approx 12 tons of humanitarian aid including tents, tarpaulins, blankets, hygiene kits, and ready-to-eat food items lands in Colombo.



This followed an earlier consignment delivered on Friday, November 28, when India sent urgent HADR supplies to Colombo.

This followed an earlier consignment delivered on Friday, November 28, when India sent urgent HADR supplies to Colombo.

India has launched Operation Sagar Bandhu to deliver emergency assistance to nations in the Indian Ocean region affected by natural disasters, with the Navy providing food, essentials and logistical support to help neighbouring countries manage immediate crises, the Indian High Commission said in a statement.

The first shipment, comprising 4.5 tonnes of dry rations and 2 tonnes of fresh rations, was sourced from the Indian naval ships INS Vikrant and INS Udayagiri, which are currently docked in Sri Lanka. The supplies included staple foods, ready-to-eat items, dairy and bakery products, beverages and other essential materials.

Sharing this update on November 28, Jaishankar wrote on X, “Operation Sagar Bandhu commences. INS Vikrant and INS Udaygiri hand over relief material at Colombo. Further steps are underway.”

Operation Sagar Bandhu commences.



INS Vikrant and INS Udaygiri hand over relief material at Colombo. Further steps are underway.

The High Commission added that India's support aligns with its “Neighbourhood First” policy and that further assistance will be coordinated with Sri Lankan authorities as the situation evolves. India has reaffirmed its commitment to help Sri Lanka recover and restore normalcy swiftly.

PM Narendra Modi's Message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences for the loss of lives in Sri Lanka. In a message on X, he said he was praying for the “safety, comfort and swift recovery” of all those affected.

PM Modi added that India had sent relief supplies and HADR support “in solidarity with our closest maritime neighbour” under Operation Sagar Bandhu. He added that the response was guided by the government's “Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR.”

PM Modi also tagged Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

My heartfelt condolences to the people of Sri Lanka who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Ditwah. I pray for the safety, comfort and swift recovery of all affected families.

In solidarity with our closest maritime neighbour, India has urgently dispatched relief



In solidarity with our closest maritime neighbour, India has urgently dispatched relief… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2025

Cyclone Ditwah's Impact In Sri Lanka

Cyclone Ditwah swept northward across Sri Lanka on Friday, November 28, leaving 123 people dead and 130 missing amid extensive flooding, AFP reported.

Most of the deaths occurred due to landslides after more than 300 mm (12 inches) of rain lashed the eastern and central regions. Nearly 44,000 people were affected nationwide, forcing many to take shelter in schools and public buildings.

Military and police forces have carried out evacuations, including the airlifting of 13 people trapped on a bridge in Polonnaruwa, around 220 km northeast of the capital.

Heavy rains disrupted operations at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), forcing 15 flights to divert to airports in Trivandrum and Cochin in Kerala.

Cyclone Ditwah has now moved across Sri Lanka and is headed towards southern India.