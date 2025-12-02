"Source Of Strength": Khaleda Zia's Son After PM Modi's Post Extending Support

Amid reports of former Bangladesh prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia's critical health, her son and acting Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chief Tarique Rahman thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's offer to "extend all possible support".

PM Modi wrote in a post on X, "Deeply concerned to learn about the health of Begum Khaleda Zia, who has contributed to Bangladesh's public life for many years. Our sincere prayers and best wishes for her speedy recovery. India stands ready to extend all possible support, in whatever way we can."

Rahman said the offers of support from leaders across the world have been a "source of immense strength". "I want to take a moment, on behalf of the Zia family and BNP, to give our most profound thanks for the remarkable outpouring of support for Begum Khaleda Zia's recovery. The widespread expressions of concern from leaders, diplomats, and friends across the world, as well as the overwhelming love and prayers from the people of Bangladesh have been incredible," he wrote in a post on X.

Rahman expressed gratitude for the "unity, compassion, and solidarity shown during this difficult moment". Responding to PM Modi, the BNP said in a social media post, "BNP expresses its sincere gratitude to the Honourable Prime Minister of India, @narendramodi, for his thoughtful message and kind wishes for the speedy recovery of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia."

A team of medical experts from the UK will visit Bangladesh to assess the treatment of ailing former prime minister Khaleda Zia, who continues to remain in a critical condition at a private hospital in Dhaka, PTI reported. On Monday, Rahman explained in a Facebook post that he could not be by his mother's side.

"In this critical time, I, like any child, have an intense desire to receive my mother's affectionate touch. However, like everyone else, the ability to realize this is neither unreservedly under my sole decision-making authority nor my exclusive control. The scope for elaborating on this sensitive matter is also limited. Our family is hopeful that my prolonged, anxious wait for repatriation will end as soon as this political reality reaches the desired level," he said in an emotional post.