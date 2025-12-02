New Complex Housing PM's Office Renamed As 'Seva Teerth': Sources

The Prime Minister's Office or the PMO will be renamed Seva Teerth, in line with citizen-first governance, sources have told NDTV.

Seeva Teerth, say sources, will be a workplace designed to reflect the spirit of service and where national priorities are shaped.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the spaces of governance have been reshaped to reflect 'kartavya (duty)' and transparency, said sources, adding every name, every building and every symbol now points to a simple idea: government exists to serve.

The names of Raj Bhavans - the official residence of Governors - is also being changed to Lok Bhavan in keeping with the government's motto of public service.

The Prime Minister's official residence was renamed Lok Kalyan Marg in 2016. A name that conveys welfare, not exclusivity, said sources.

The Central Secretariat has been renamed Kartavya Bhavan. The Bhavan, said sources, is a vast administrative hub built around the idea that public service is a commitment.

Similarly, Rajpath became Kartavya Path, telegraphing the message that power is not an entitlement; it is a duty.

Indian democracy, sources added, is choosing responsibility over power and service over status.

A shift in names is also a shift in mindset, which today speak the language of seva, kartavya and citizen-first governance, sources said.