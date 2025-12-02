Rahul Gandhi Adds Fuel To Dog Row, Says Pets Allowed Inside Parliament

Adding fuel to the controversy sparked by his party colleague Renuka Chowdhury, who said "those who bite are inside Parliament" after she reached the complex with a dog, Leader of the Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has quipped that pets are allowed inside the legislature.

Speaking to reporters in the Parliament complex on Tuesday, Gandhi referred to the controversy and remarked, "Dog is the main topic today, I believe."

"What did the poor dog do? Did it come here? Is it not allowed?" he asked.

When a reporter said nothing is mentioned in the rule book, but pets are not allowed, the Congress leader pointed to the Parliament building and quipped, "But they are allowed inside", drawing laughter from the gathering.

Latching on to the remark by Gandhi, who is known for his love for his pet dog 'Pidi', the BJP asked how such language could be used for elected representatives.

"The decorum and dignity of Parliament were hurt by the statements made by Rahul Gandhi and Renuka Chowdhury. Both the 'Rs' need to remember that there is an R - 'responsibility of an MP'." He (Gandhi) did not specify anything, but the implied meaning suggests he was pointing to all the parliamentarians, including the Opposition, as well as sanitation workers, inside the House. The public understands everything," BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

"Rahul Gandhi, we do not expect this from you. I hope that you go home and listen to Renuka's and your own statement and reflect on whether this kind of language suits you. With this kind of speech and behaviour, will the country accept or respect you?" he asked.

Another party spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari accused the Leader of the Opposition of comparing MPs to dogs and said this is how dynasts treat Parliament.

When Rahul Gandhi was told -"Dogs are not allowed inside"



Rahul Gandhi pointing at Parliament said -" Dogs allowed inside"



Rahul Gandhi is comparing his own Congressmen, and Opposition leaders to Dog!



This is how Parivarvadi treat temple of democracy pic.twitter.com/4HXjLIIYRY — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) December 2, 2025

"When Rahul Gandhi was told -"Dogs are not allowed inside". Rahul Gandhi pointing at Parliament said -" Dogs allowed inside". Rahul Gandhi is comparing his own Congressmen, and Opposition leaders to Dog! This is how Parivarvadi treat temple of democracy (sic)," Bhandari wrote on X.

On Monday, some MPs had objected to Renuka Chowdhury bringing a rescued stray dog inside the Parliament complex in her car, after which the Congress leader had said, "Those sitting inside (Parliament) bite, dogs don't".