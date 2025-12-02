"Army Under Government Pressure": Congress's Renuka Chowdhury Sparks Row

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury has stoked a row by saying that the Army is under pressure to speak in support of the central government. Calling it the most "frightening situation", Chowdhury made the serious accusation claim against the Bharatiya Janata Party and started a war of words. This did not sit well with the ruling BJP.

CR Kesavan, BJP Spokesperson tagged the remarks as "deeply divisive and malicious" and said they "demean the dignity of armed forces."

These deeply divisive & malicious remarks of Congress MP Smt. Renuka Choudhary demeaning the dignity of our valiant armed forces is most condemnable. Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party with their Sena Virodhi mentality have been serial offenders when it comes to abusing our… pic.twitter.com/eO0o0WGXpn — C.R.Kesavan (@crkesavan) December 2, 2025

What Did Renuka Chowdhury Say

Speaking to the news agency IANS outside the Parliament, Chowdhury said, "...The most frightening situation is that, for the first time, Army leaders are coming out and saying that they are being pressured to speak in support of the government..."

BJP Reacts

Condemning Chowdhury's "shocking" statement, Kesavan said these are most "reprehensible remarks". BJP Spokesperson also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for "sena virodhi" (anti-military) mentality.

"Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party with their sena virodhi mentality have been serial offenders when it comes to abusing our armed forces. In the past, Congress leaders have humiliated the Chief of Armed forces with pejoratives like 'Sadak Ka Goonda'," Kesavan said in an interview with NDTV.

Party spokesperson also called Congress "unpatriotic" and accused them of repeatedly questioning the credibility of surgical strikes, Balakot Air strikes and Operation Sindoor.

"Rahul Gandhi was even reprimanded by the Court for insulting Indian Armed forces when he defamed the Army using the word 'pitaai' (thrashing)," he added.

Kesavan said that for the armed forces, people and national interest come first. Therefore, Chowdhury should immediately apologise for her "repulsive remarks" politicising selfless sacrifice and valour of the army personnel.

Kesavan went on to say that if the Congress leadership has any shame, it will take an action against Chowdhury. But Rahul Gandhi shares the same mentality as Chowdhury, he added.

"You cannot expect any better from the Congress party," he said.