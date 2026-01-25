'Bengal Wants This Change?' BJP Leader's Mamata Banerjee Remark Sparks Row

As the political temperature in West Bengal rises ahead of the Assembly polls, the ruling Trinamool Congress has slammed the main opposition BJP over a video of a BJP leader describing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a "witch" and calling for her "beheading". The derogatory remarks have drawn a sharp response, with the Trinamool saying it is a "public call for murder against a democratically elected woman Chief Minister".

"This old witch is ruling West Bengal. She must be beheaded with a kharga (scimitar)," BJP leader Sanjay Das is heard saying in a video from a party event attended by former state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. BJP leaders, including Das, handed over the scimitar to Ghosh. Sanjay Das is the vice-president of the BJP's Mathurapur unit in Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.

When the Prime Minister of the country himself normalises misogyny by catcalling an elected Chief Minister with “Didi, O Didi,” it's no surprise that other @BJP4India leaders feel licensed to descend into outright criminality.



At BJP's “Poriborton Sabha,” their Vice President of… pic.twitter.com/fj1UYd5Clt — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) January 24, 2026

Hitting out at the BJP, the ruling Trinamool raked up Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Didi o Didi" remarks in the past, referring to them as 'catcalls'. The ruling party said that it is "no surprise that other @BJP4India leaders feel licensed to descend into outright criminality".

"At BJP's "Poriborton Sabha," their Vice President of Mathurapur OD, Sanjay Das, handed a kharga (sword) to @DilipGhoshBJP, branded our Hon'ble Chairperson a 'daini' (witch), and openly called for her beheading. A public call for murder against a democratically elected woman Chief Minister," the Trinamool said in a post on X.

"Is this the 'Poriborton' Bengal wants? Women being threatened, violence being glorified, and lynch-mob language being normalised from the stage?" the post added.

Trinamool MP Bapi Haldar said, "BJP is repeatedly trying to spread unrest in Bengal. Sometimes breaking idols of gods and goddesses, sometimes making provocative statements - all of this is planned." The party has filed a police complaint against Sanjay Das.

BJP leader Satarupa alleged that Trinamool leaders have spoken about tying up BJP leaders to trees and beating up BJP leaders. "This is a direct reaction to what Trinamool leaders have been saying about BJP leaders." She clarified that she does not support Sanjay Das's statement and that the party leadership would make it very clear to him.