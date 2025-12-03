LIVE Parliament Winter Session 2025: On the third day of the Parliament's Winter Session, the government is set to resume key legislative business in the Lok Sabha, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman likely to move the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025. This comes a day after repeated adjournments stalled proceedings in the Lower House.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi will also move a motion seeking the House's agreement with the Eleventh Report of the Business Advisory Committee, presented on December 2. The Lok Sabha will make an obituary reference to former Congress MP Rameshwar Dudi.

In the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav is scheduled to move a statutory resolution for the adoption of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024, in Manipur.

The Lok Sabha, which saw multiple disruptions on Tuesday amid Opposition protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, is expected to function smoothly today after floor leaders agreed to ensure a disruption-free sitting.

Here Are The Parliament Winter Session Live Updates:

