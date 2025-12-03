LIVE Parliament Winter Session 2025: On the third day of the Parliament's Winter Session, the government is set to resume key legislative business in the Lok Sabha, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman likely to move the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025. This comes a day after repeated adjournments stalled proceedings in the Lower House.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi will also move a motion seeking the House's agreement with the Eleventh Report of the Business Advisory Committee, presented on December 2. The Lok Sabha will make an obituary reference to former Congress MP Rameshwar Dudi.
In the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav is scheduled to move a statutory resolution for the adoption of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024, in Manipur.
The Lok Sabha, which saw multiple disruptions on Tuesday amid Opposition protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, is expected to function smoothly today after floor leaders agreed to ensure a disruption-free sitting.
Here Are The Parliament Winter Session Live Updates:
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Opposition Leaders To Meet Today To Discuss Joint Strategy
Floor leaders from various opposition parties will meet on Wednesday morning in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, to discuss their joint strategy in Parliament.
Sources said the opposition leaders will convene at 9:45 am to plan their approach during the ongoing winter session of Parliament.
The Trinamool Congress did not participate in a meeting of opposition parties held on Monday, which aimed to develop a collective strategy for the first day of the winter session.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Congress MP Seeks Adjournment For Discussion On Labour Laws
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives a notice for the adjournment of the business of the house, demanding a discussion on labour laws.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Obituary Reference On Former Congress MP Rameshwar Dudi In Lok Sabha
Former Bikaner MP and Rajasthan MLA Rameshwar Dudi, aged 62 passed away on October 3. He had suffered a brain hemorrhage in August 2023, after which he went into a coma.
Dudi was elected into Lok Sabha in 1999, and continued to represent Bikaner till 2004. He was elected to Rajasthan Legislative assembly in 2013.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: What Is Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025
The Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, will replace the GST compensation cess, which is currently levied on all tobacco products like cigarette, chewing tobacco, cigars, hookahs, zarda, and scented tobacco.
The bill seeks "to give the government the fiscal space to increase the rate of central excise duty on tobacco and tobacco products so as to protect tax incidence," once the GST compensation cess ends, according to the statement of objects and reasons of the bill.
