Parliament Winter Session 2025 Live: The Winter Session of Parliament started on Monday and is expected go on till December 19. The first day of the session in the Lok Sabha saw repeated sloganeering by opposition MPs alleging electoral fraud. Several opposition leaders raised the slogan of "vote chor, gaddi chod." They also demanded a discussion on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the country.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned many times on Monday, and now the proceedings will begin at 11 am on Tuesday. Before the session begins, opposition leaders will hold a protest in front of the Makar Dwar of the Parliament, demanding a discussion on electoral reforms.

A controversy emerged on Monday after Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury arrived at Parliament with her dog. What sparked outrage was Renuka Chowdhury's comparison of the animal to the MPs inside Parliament. "Those who bite are inside parliament," she quipped, a remark that the BJP called an insult to parliament.

This year's winter session is one of the shortest- from December 1 to December 19. The core issues this time include discussions on SIR, the blast near Delhi's Red Fort, and the air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region.

The government is planning to introduce 13 legislative bills and one financial bill during this session.

Before the session began, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Monday. Prime Minister Modi said that the session must not become a stage for political theatrics but a platform for constructive and result-driven debate.

"For some time now, our Parliament has been used either as a warm-up arena for elections or as an outlet for frustration after defeat," Modi said, hitting out at the opposition.