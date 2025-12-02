Parliament Winter Session 2025 Live: The Winter Session of Parliament started on Monday and is expected go on till December 19. The first day of the session in the Lok Sabha saw repeated sloganeering by opposition MPs alleging electoral fraud. Several opposition leaders raised the slogan of "vote chor, gaddi chod." They also demanded a discussion on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the country.
The Lok Sabha was adjourned many times on Monday, and now the proceedings will begin at 11 am on Tuesday. Before the session begins, opposition leaders will hold a protest in front of the Makar Dwar of the Parliament, demanding a discussion on electoral reforms.
A controversy emerged on Monday after Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury arrived at Parliament with her dog. What sparked outrage was Renuka Chowdhury's comparison of the animal to the MPs inside Parliament. "Those who bite are inside parliament," she quipped, a remark that the BJP called an insult to parliament.
This year's winter session is one of the shortest- from December 1 to December 19. The core issues this time include discussions on SIR, the blast near Delhi's Red Fort, and the air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region.
The government is planning to introduce 13 legislative bills and one financial bill during this session.
Before the session began, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Monday. Prime Minister Modi said that the session must not become a stage for political theatrics but a platform for constructive and result-driven debate.
"For some time now, our Parliament has been used either as a warm-up arena for elections or as an outlet for frustration after defeat," Modi said, hitting out at the opposition.
Parliament Winter Session Live: Centre To Move Central Excise (Amendment) Bill For Consideration
The central government will move the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill for consideration in Parliament today. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the bill to amend the Central Excise Act to raise the excise duty and cess on tobacco products.
Parliament Winter Session Live: "Want Parliament To Function, But...," Says Congress MP
Congress MP Dr Amar Singh said on Tuesday that opposition wants the Parliament to function but the Centre only wants to pass its bills and is not paying attention to what the opposition is saying. "The NDA government is giving the opposition absolutely no room. That's why Parliament isn't functioning. We always want Parliament to function...," Dr Singh told the news agency ANI.
Parliament Winter Session Live: AAP's Sanjay Singh Moves Motion Seeking Debate Over Poll Body Deletions
With the Winter Session of Parliament entering its second day on Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has moved Rule 267 motion seeking suspension of business to debate the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR), alleging arbitrary deletions from voter rolls, Booth Level Officer (BLO) deaths and widespread disenfranchisement impacting Articles 14, 21 and 326.
Parliament Winter Session Live: Opposition Protest At 10.30 AM Over Discussion On Electoral Reforms
Opposition parties will be holding a protest will hold a protest in front of the Makar Dwar of the Parliament, demanding a discussion on electoral reforms. The protest is expected to start at 10.30 am, 30 minutes before the proceedings begin at the Lok Sabha.