"Those Who Bite Sit Inside": Row After Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury Brings Dog To Parliament

The Congress found itself in a rather unusual controversy after a party lawmaker arrived at Parliament with a puppy this morning. What sparked outrage was their Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury's analogy between the pawed animal and the MPs and ministers present inside. She defended her act, saying, "those who bite are inside the parliament," a remark that the BJP called an insult to the MPs and the parliament.

Chowdhury reached the parliament today to attend the Winter Session. To everyone's surprise, she was accompanied by a puppy. Though she sent the puppy home in her car, the unusual companion triggered talks on parliamentary protocol.

The Congress MP wasn't happy with what came across as criticism. She claimed she adopted the puppy while on her way to parliament and sought to know if any law bars a member from coming with a dog.

#NDTVExclusive | "Those who bite are inside" : Senior Congress leader and MP Renuka Chowdhury's (@RenukaCCongress) jibe at Centre over bringing her pet dog to Parliament as Day 1 of winter session is underway - #Watch @aishvaryjain pic.twitter.com/moZKXuyvNH — NDTV (@ndtv) December 1, 2025

"What protocol? Is there a law? While on my way to Parliament House, I spotted the puppy near a collision site. Afraid that it could be run over, I picked it up and brought it here in the car. Then I sent it back home," she told reporters.

How could anyone object to an act of saving the life of an animal, she asked.

Turning the conversation to criticism, she then targeted the government. "Those who bite are sitting inside the parliament and running the government. Is there no problem with that? If I take care of an animal, it becomes a topic of discussion," she said, adding that she has adopted many indie dogs from the streets in the past.

The BJP wasn't convinced. They branded it a "drama" and accused Chowdhury of insulting the parliament. Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said that the Congress MP has compared all her colleagues and parliamentary staff to a dog.

"Renuka Chaudhary has insulted Parliament and MPs. She brings a dog to Parliament, and when asked about it, she says that those who bite are inside. That means the Parliament, Parliamentary staff, and the MPs. They are dogs, in her opinion. She has in the past also insulted our jawans when she mocked Operation Mahadev and Operation Sindoor," said Poonawala.

Taking a leaf from the prime minister's speech earlier in the day, he also asserted that the act proves that the Congress wants drama, and not policy, in the parliament.

"Congress Party has made it amply clear that they don't want dialogue or discussion in (0:05) Parliament. They want disruption, not delivery, in Parliament. They want drama and not policy. They want sloganeering. They want confrontation."

Poonawala called this the "true face" of Chowdhury and the Congress. "They have no respect for the military, constitutional organisations, the Election Commission, the Judiciary, and Parliament. Rahul Gandhi, in fact, has said that he wants to fight the Indian state."

"This is their true agenda. They want to put family interests above national interests. They are finding new ways of doing drama and theatrics in the Parliament. This is a very big insult to Ambedkar ji's constitution. Renuka Chaudhary and Congress should apologise," he added.

This is the latest flashpoint between the BJP and Congress, whose members faced off in the parliament later in the day over issues ranging from the special intensive revision (SIR) to pollution.