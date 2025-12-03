Video: Opposition Leaders Enter Parliament Wearing Gas Masks To Protest Against Air Pollution

Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) on Wednesday (Dec 3) entered the parliament wearing gas masks, demanding that discussions take place regarding the severe air pollution crisis during the Winter Session.

Senior Congress leader and MP, Deepender Singh Hooda, who is seen in the video wearing the mask, said that the Centre must stop blaming other states and the Opposition, and take urgent action.

Hooda urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the lead in tackling the crisis. He suggested that a group of chief ministers of Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan should be formed to lay out a detailed plan with budget allocation so that the air pollution in the Delhi NCR region is dealt with efficiently, as millions of people are affected.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | #ParliamentWinterSession | Opposition MPs enter Parliament House wearing gas masks to protest against air pollution. pic.twitter.com/SkXYqAn9up — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2025

"Pollution has become deadly and It has become difficult to breathe without this mask. I have given a motion of suspension of business notice to have a discussion on this issue," said Hooda.

#NDTVExclusive | Opposition MPs stage protest in Parliament against air pollution wearing gas marks



Senior Congress leader and MP Deepender Singh Hooda (@DeependerSHooda) speaks to NDTV's @aishvaryjain on this and more pic.twitter.com/YA9NmMGpbD — NDTV (@ndtv) December 3, 2025

On Wednesday morning, the AQI remained in the 'Very Poor' category, with an AQI of 376 at 7:00 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). In sme areas, the levels were in the 'Severe' category.

The area around India Gate and Kartavya Path was blanketed in a dense layer of toxic smog, with AQI in the area recorded at 356 in the 'very poor' category. A video from the Akshardham area showed the region in a layer of toxic smog, with AQI around the area is 405, categorised as 'Severe'.