<i>"Pal Pal Pollution Mein"</i>: Indian Ocean's Rahul Ram Slams Delhi's Toxic Air With A Song

As air pollution in Delhi-NCR reaches hazardous levels, residents continue to grapple with its dangerous impact on health and daily life. With Air Quality Index (AQI) frequently hovering above 400 and sometimes crossing 500 levels considered "severe", the region's toxic air is now affecting not just vulnerable groups but even healthy individuals, including performing artists.

Among those raising their voices is Rahul Ram, lead singer and bassist of the acclaimed Indian fusion rock band Indian Ocean. In an exclusive and emotionally charged interview with NDTV, Ram highlighted how Delhi's worsening air is not only choking ordinary citizens but also damaging artists' ability to perform.

Ram, a Delhi native and trained toxicologist, expressed his frustration with a satirical version of the classic Kishore Kumar song "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas" from Blackmail (1973 film) as: "Pal pal pollution mein rehta hun, lungs main lag gayi jung ye kehta hun (I live every moment in pollution, rusting has broken out in my lungs, this is what I say.)"

Speaking candidly, Ram criticised the government's lack of meaningful action over the years. "Where is the Vishwa Guru in this? On what basis are we calling ourselves Vishwa Guru?" he asked, questioning the absence of public health warnings and a long-term plan to tackle air pollution.

Taking a direct dig at elite sections of society, Ram said, "I have an issue with rich people, their cars don't cause pollution, right? It's only stubble burning in Punjab. How convenient! The rich don't want to take any ownership."

Ram also condemned the politicization of issues like firecracker bans, saying, "They call an AQI of 500 'moderate', darr lagta hai ki agar yeh moderate hai toh kitna bura hoga actual mein?" (It's scary to think, if this is called 'moderate,' how bad must the actual level be?)

Recounting his recent tour in the United States, he noted how clean air made a noticeable difference. "Our throats were perfect there. But singing in outdoor concerts in Delhi feels like running a marathon," he said.

He concluded with a hard-hitting poetic line that sums up the lived experience of many Delhiites:

"Main saans leta hoon toh khaansi aati hai, pahle main rota tha ab hansi aati hai, main asthma ke nali mein khul ke behta hoon." (When I breathe, I start coughing. I used to cry before, but now I just laugh. I feel like I'm flowing through the drain of asthma.)

As Delhi continues to choke, artists like Rahul Ram are using their platforms not just to entertain, but to raise critical awareness about the city's escalating environmental and public health crisis.