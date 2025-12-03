Government Reveals Data On Delhi's Toxic Air Crisis: Over 2 Lakh Acute Respiratory Cases In 6 Major Hospitals In Just 3 Years

In a stark revelation tabled in Parliament, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has disclosed that six major central government hospitals in Delhi recorded a staggering 2,04,758 cases of acute respiratory illness (ARI) presenting to emergency departments between 2022 and 2024. Of these, 30,420 patients - nearly 15% - required hospitalisation*, underscoring the severe health toll of the capital's chronic air pollution crisis.

The data was tabled by Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, in reply to Question No. 274 raised by Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Vikramjit Singh Sahney (Nominated).

Dr. Sahney specifically asked:

Whether the Ministry has studied the correlation between rising air pollution and respiratory diseases in urban areas;

Details of increase in outpatient and hospital admissions due to asthma, COPD, and lung infections in metro cities, especially Delhi, from 2022-2025; and

Whether the Ministry plans policy interventions to better understand the role of air pollution in respiratory diseases.

Year-wise breakdown (6 hospitals: AIIMS, Safdarjung, LHMC group, RML, NITRD, VPCI):

2022: 67,054 emergency cases | 9,874 admissions

2023: 69,293 emergency cases | 9,727 admissions

2024: 68,411 emergency cases | 10,819 admissions

Despite a marginal dip in total emergency visits in 2024, the number of patients needing admission rose sharply, indicating that cases presenting to hospitals are becoming more severe.

The government acknowledged that "air pollution is one of the triggering factors for respiratory ailments and associated diseases," though it stressed that health effects are influenced by multiple factors including diet, occupation, socio-economic status, and pre-existing conditions.

Scientific evidence mounts

An Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) multi-city study across five sites found that spikes in pollution levels were directly linked to higher emergency room footfall for respiratory complaints. Of over 33,000 patients analysed, a clear association was observed between deteriorating air quality and respiratory morbidity, though the study stopped short of proving direct causation.

Meanwhile, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has expanded digital surveillance of air pollution-related illnesses through the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) since August 2023, covering more than 230 sentinel sites across 30 States/UTs, including six in Delhi.

Annual advisories, little on-ground relief

Every year, the Health Ministry issues a detailed health advisory to all states under the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH). The 2025 advisory, released in April, urges states to strengthen healthcare preparedness, train staff, stock essential drugs, and disseminate public awareness messages when the Air Quality Index (AQI) turns "poor" or worse.

Yet, Delhi's residents continue to bear the brunt of winter smog, farm fires, vehicular emissions, and construction dust with little visible improvement in emergency respiratory burden year after year.

As the national capital once again braces for another toxic winter, the latest parliamentary data serves as a grim reminder: Delhi is quite literally choking - and more than two lakh emergency visits in just three years is only the documented tip of the crisis.

