Cardiologist Shares Essential Tips To Survive Delhi's High Pollution Levels

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi is 378, indicating Hazardous air quality right now. During certain times of the year, particularly in winter, several factors contribute to dangerously high AQI levels in Delhi and nearby areas. This deterioration in air quality poses significant health hazards for the population. Children, the elderly, and those with preexisting health conditions are particularly vulnerable. Excessive exposure to pollutants can increase the risk of asthma, bronchitis, and other chronic respiratory diseases. Studies indicate that long-term exposure to polluted air is associated with an increased risk of heart attacks, strokes, and hypertension. Additionally, air pollution can negatively affect brain health, potentially leading to cognitive decline and conditions like dementia.

High levels of pollution are also linked to premature mortality, particularly from respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. Dr. Alok Chopra, a renowned cardiologist, recently shared some tips on Instagram to help you stay safe during high-pollution levels.

Fight air pollution with these expert tips

"Today, we are breathing some of the most toxic air on this planet, but this doesn't happen suddenly. This has been a reality for almost a decade. What troubles me most is how normal everyone has made it. People have stopped wearing masks. Children still go to school even on hazardous days. We look around and think, if nobody else is doing anything, why should I?" Dr. Chopra highlighted in the video.

"Let me say this clearly, this is not normal, and it should never be treated like this. As a doctor, here's what I would advise you to do right now to protect yourself during this severe air pollution," he added.

1. Learn the basics for protection

Wear an N95 mask every time you step out

Keep the children and elderly indoors as much as possible

Use an air purifier, especially at night

Avoid outdoor exercise

Stay well hydrated

2. Anti-pollution supplements

Dr. Chopra recommends that taking anti-pollution supplements can help mitigate the risk associated with air pollution exposure. "Use targeted supplements to fight inflammation and oxidative stress"

The expert recommends some essential combinations, including:

Vitamin C and vitamin E (these are two powerful antioxidants)

Curcumin (active compound in turmeric)

Quercetin (potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compound)

Beta-carotene

Sulforaphane

B-complex vitamins

Vitamin D

Dr. Chopra also recommends that individuals increase their omega-3 fatty acid and N-acetyl cysteine (NAC) intake during high pollution days.

3. Pollution-fighting foods

According to Dr. Chopra, there are certain foods that can help mitigate the effects of pollutants on the body. These include lemon, turmeric, spinach, grapes, avocados, nuts, pomegranate and kiwis.

4. Improve the air inside the home

Many indoor plants can help naturally purify the air. Snake plants, spider plants, money plant, aloe vera and rubber plant are some of these. "Also use a humidifier, especially if oxygen support is needed," he said. Invest in a quality air purifier with a HEPA filter to remove particulate matter and other pollutants from the indoor air. Also, "ventilate your homes by opening windows, strategically when AQI is lower," Dr. Chopra advised.

5. Things you must avoid

Do not light candles or incense

Avoid smoking or vaping

Don't burn wood or trash

Stop using aerosol sprays

No indoor smoking

6. Monitor AQI

Keep an eye on AQI updates using apps or websites. This helps you plan your outdoor activities, especially during times when pollution levels are high.

Since air pollution levels are dangerously high these days, follow these tips to protect your health. Also, seek medical help if you notice any symptoms.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.