Russian Media Tracks Down Chinese Boy Who Met Putin In 2000: "He Kissed Me On The Forehead"

A 25-year-old photo of a Chinese boy with Russian President Vladimir Putin recently went viral on Chinese social media, sparking a search for the boy. The boy, now identified as an engineer, fondly recalled Putin kissing his forehead during their meeting, saying the encounter left a lasting impression on his life. After being tracked down by Chinese media, Peng Pai released a statement expressing his eagerness to meet Putin again and warmly welcoming future visits from the Russian president.

The case came to light when Russia Today's official Weibo account published a post on July 17, searching for Peng Pai, the boy who appeared in a photo with President Putin during his 2000 visit to China. The post specified that Peng Pai was reportedly from Yueyang in Hunan Province, sparking a "missing person search" on the popular social media platform.

RT wrote in its post: "If he could be found, it would be truly meaningful."

On July 25, Red Net, Hunan's official media outlet, reached out to Peng Pai, who recounted the details of his encounter with Putin. Mr Pai said that he had excitedly stood on a stone railing by the lake to wave at Putin, who then lifted him down, kissed his forehead, and said something in Russian that Peng couldn't understand at the time. Peng described Putin as a kind uncle and felt fortunate to have been singled out by him.

"Learning that a Russian state media outlet was looking for me came as a surprise. I remember clearly, President Putin stepped past the armed police, lifted me over the railing, and kissed me on the forehead," Peng Pai said on Friday.

"My decision to learn about Russia and later pursue graduate studies in Moscow was, in some way, inspired by that encounter. I am looking forward to the chance to meet him again, express my respect, and share my story of growth. I have changed a lot over the years, but President Putin still looks as handsome as ever," Mr Peng added.

According to the Hunan Daily, Peng Pai graduated with a master's degree from the Moscow State University of Automobile and Road Construction in 2013. He now works as a senior engineer and head of the engineering department at the municipal branch of the Sixth Engineering Company under Hunan Construction Investment Group.