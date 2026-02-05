Bengaluru Dog's LinkedIn Profile Goes Viral. Know Story Behind It

Millions of professionals use LinkedIn, a networking platform, to interact with industry peers, look for job opportunities, and more. Not just humans, a cute little furry friend is also trying to make use of this platform. Recently, a Cocker Spaniel named Drogo from Bengaluru has gone viral with his interesting LinkedIn profile.

The profile has been created by his owner, Shobhit Mohanty, founder of pet care education platform thePack, a community-based pet parenting platform.

Drogo's bio proudly states: "Top dog at thePack.in".

Also read | Chinese Woman's Mistake Accidentally Turns Community Into Ice Rink

Photo Credit: Instagram/@shobhitmohanty

The profile on Drogo's profile features a cheerful photograph and playful captions, not the traditional business jargon.

Mohanty told NDTV that Drogo's profile has been "shadow-banned" by LinkedIn since yesterday, for some reason. "They are probably not yet ready to have professional dogs on their platform," he said.

Mohanty also said that Drogo is the inspiration behind starting thePack.in. "Our goal is to educate people who have dogs and ensure they raise them better. We started thePack in 2020 at a time when so many people were getting dogs, but had no access to dog trainers, behaviourists, vets and nutritionists and hence struggled during their initial days."

Also read | Hyderabad Woman, Single Mother, Drives Uber To Raise Three Children, Inspires Internet

He also revealed that since 2020, they have built India's largest community of pet parents on WhatsApp with over 15,000+ members. "We help at least 2-5k pet parents every day, get answers to their pet parenting issues, find the right experts and discover the best products for their dogs," he said.

The incident highlights Bengaluru's growing pet-friendly culture, where companies increasingly welcome pets to reduce stress and create a friendlier office environment.

Elsewhere, a startup in Hyderabad was in the news when it appointed a golden retriever named Denver as its Chief Happiness Officer (CHO).