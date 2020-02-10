This Cocker Spaniel Is The First Dog To Get A Pacemaker In India

The dog's owners say she is back to her normal active self after the surgery.

A seven-and-a-half-year-old cocker spaniel in Delhi has undergone a pacemaker implant surgery, which veterinary surgeons claim to be the first in India.

An imported pediatric pacemaker was implanted in the dog, named Khushi. There was blockage that led to her heart rate dropping to 20 beats per minute as against the normal 60-120.

"Her heart wasn't functioning normally. The amount of blood which flows out of the heart had reduced significantly and the dog was having frequent episodes of syncope. Her heart rate was dangerously low at 20 beats per minute compared to normal 60-120 beats per minute," Dr Bhanu Dev Sharma, interventional cardiologist for small animals at Max Vets Hospital in Greater Kailash said.

"During an emergency ear operation in February last year, she had collapsed but the surgeons managed to revive her. It was then when we realised that she has a much more serious problem," Dr Sharma added.

Once Khushi recovered from her ear surgery, doctors evaluated her and found that her arteries were blocked.

The dog was operated upon on December 15. "Post the pacemaker implantation Khushi who used to be extremely lethargic and lifeless before the surgery is back to her normal active self, feels as if she is back to puppyhood," the dog's owner said.