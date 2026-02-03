Hyderabad Woman, Single Mother, Drives Uber To Raise Three Children, Inspires Internet

"There's something so special about a woman who dominates in a man's world." his quote by Rihanna fits perfectly for women like Nandini, who are trying to make a living in a field that is dominated by men. Nandini is a Hyderabad-based Uber driver and single mother who works tirelessly to raise her three children.

Her story was shared by a Hyderabad man, Suresh Kochattil, as his perspective on women's empowerment was transformed when he met her recently. Originally from Vijayawada, Nandini moved to Hyderabad seeking better opportunities and has been driving with Uber for the past year.

"Today, I was using cabs to travel from one studio to another for the Union Budget debates. When I booked a @Uber_India cab from Nationalist Hub to 99TV in Hyderabad and two of the drivers cancelled after accepting the booking," Kochattil wrote on X (formerly Twitter) along with her picture, which he clarified in the comment section that he clicked after taking her permission.

"@Uber automatically assigned a third driver and I was surprised to see a lady's name pop up as a driver. And sure enough it was a pleasant surprise to see Nandini, who has been driving Uber for the last one year."

"A single mother of three kids, she originally hails from Vijayawada and is working hard to educate her kids. These days when women's empowerment is bandied about in the media - here is a wonderful example of how a lady overcame adversity and keeps working hard."

Social Media Reaction

The post, which was viewed by over 201,300, sparked widespread admiration, with many praising Nandini's strength. Some users also praised Uber for providing opportunities to women

"This is real women's empowerment not a slogan, but the lived courage. Respect to Nandini for her grit, dignity, and determination as a single mother shaping her children's future. Stories like hers deserve to be seen, celebrated, and supported," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Absolutely well said !! Amid all the noise around women's empowerment, here's the authentic version a single mother from Vijayawada driving through Hyderabad traffic,fueling her three children's dreams with every kilometer," another user wrote.

"Oh my goodness, she raises 3 kids, so then what does her husband do, so sad, even though women empowerment, still cab driver job especially for women is very stressful job," a third shared another perspective.