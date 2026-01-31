Sunetra Pawar's 1st Comments After Taking Oath As Deputy Chief Minister

Sunetra Ajit Pawar was sworn in today as the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Taking the mantle under the shadow of a personal and political tragedy, her appointment follows the death of her husband and former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash earlier this week. His death left a massive void in the state's leadership.

"The untimely passing of Dada has cast a mountain of grief not only over my personal life but over the heart of Maharashtra. However, the devotion to duty, the strength of struggle, and the honest commitment to the people that he gave me are my true foundations," she said in her first statement after taking the oath.

The transition marks a pivotal moment in Maharashtra's political history, as Sunetra Pawar vows to transform her grief into a mission for the state's progress.

"I Carry Forward This Legacy With Loyalty"

Clad in a white saree, Sunetra Pawar took the oath of office at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai, administered by Governor Acharya Devvrat. The ceremony, though brief and sombre, was punctuated by resonant chants of "Ajit Dada Amar Rahe" (Long Live Ajit Dada) from emotional party workers.

"Ajit Dada spent his life giving a mantra of existence to the farmers, the labourers, women, and the youth," she stated following the ceremony. "As I carry forward this legacy, I do so with unwavering loyalty to the ideologies of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, Shahu Maharaj, and Dr BR Ambedkar."

She acknowledged the "mountain of grief" that has fallen upon the state but emphasised that the late leader's "devotion to duty and honest commitment to the people" would serve as her guiding light.

"In this difficult time, the love, trust, and support given by the people of Maharashtra are my greatest strengths. Based on your trust, I will continue to move forward with new hope and energy, keeping Dada's thoughts alive," she said.

While stepping into the role, Sunetra Pawar outlined a clear, ambitious roadmap for her tenure. Her priorities centre on the "inclusive prosperity" that her late husband championed:

Social Equality: Building a "justice-oriented and equality-based" society.

Empowerment: Focused implementation of schemes for women's self-reliance and youth opportunities.

Rural Upliftment: Enhancing the standard of living for farmers and the marginalised.

Administrative Reform: A pledge to make the administration more sensitive, transparent, and "people-oriented."

Political Synergy and Global Ambition

Sunetra Pawar's entry into the cabinet solidifies the Mahayuti alliance's front. Working alongside Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, she emphasised her commitment to the national vision.

"To strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, our government is ready to achieve the all-round development of Maharashtra," she said, also invoking the legacy of the late Yashwantrao Chavan, the architect of modern Maharashtra.

Portfolios and Next Steps

While Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will temporarily manage the Finance portfolio, Sunetra Pawar is expected to oversee the Excise, Sports, and Youth Welfare departments.

As the first woman to hold this high office in Maharashtra, Sunetra Pawar concluded her address with a personal message to the citizens: "The love and trust you have shown in this difficult time is my greatest strength. With new energy and hope, I will work to my full capacity to be worthy of the trust placed in me."